TradeIndia alongside Getdistributors.com set to conduct Indian Business Distributorship Expo 2021

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TradeIndia, the country's leading B2B online marketplace platform, in association with its sub-venture Getdistributors.com is all set to host another flagship trade event: Indian Business Distributorship Expo 2021.

To be held between 11-13 August, the premium virtual conglomeration will prove instrumental in forging a suitable business environment in the new normal, which can help a plethora of business collaborators and stakeholders to digitally connect and create numerous opportunities and growth catalysts.

As a first-ever event of such vast stature and importance, the Expo will initiate a fresh breathe of life to the otherwise floundering post-pandemic business sector in the country.

Sandip Chettri, the CEO of TradeIndia told that the virtual event will provide compatible business partners and cohorts a secure and sustainable digital vista, which can enlarge their prospects. It will also aid the manufacturers of different product categories to showcase their products to a vast pool of attendees ranging from distributors, startups, entrepreneurs and OEM business associates. In a nutshell, the business exposition is set to offer a veritable platform for both individuals and entities from the business spheres who aspire towards commencing a new business by becoming distributors.

The marquee business event will provide assistance in improving costs and time effectiveness while allowing one-on-one interactions between certified industry adepts and business owners. This will help companies achieve more leads than usual while also fostering new opportunities to transform people into entrepreneurs.

By offering absolute freedom to select the business of one's preference, TradeIndia is offering participants and business owners a lucrative chance to engage with some of the world's oldest and renowned brands.

A real-time distributors meeting will naturally result in more business conversion. Equipped with a cutting-edge 3D product display and community building designs, the event will usher a host of promising opportunities for manufacturers across Indian and the world by removing geographical barriers and enabling user-friendly access through the optimization of modern digital technology.

The much-awaited trade event shall encompass numerous industry verticals such as Agriculture, Apparel & Fashion, Automobile - E-Rickshaw, Electric Vehicles, Lubricants, Car Cleaning Products, etc. Chemicals Like -(Detergent Powder, Cleaning Chemical for Home & Industrial use, Water Proofing Chemical, Paints, etc.), Consumer Electronics, Electronics & Electrical Supplies, Food & Beverage, Gifts & Crafts, Health & Beauty, Home Supplies.

Home Furnishings, Hospital & Medical Supplies, Leather & Leather Products, Pharmaceuticals, Pipes, Tubes & Fittings, Plastics & Products, Construction Material, Scientific & Laboratory Instruments, etc. The distributorship expo will also address the business needs of numerous visitors such as Distributors & Traders, Franchisees, Manufacturers, Purchasers, Sales Agents, Entrepreneurs, Startups, Service Providers, Media Houses, Exporters, E-Commerce Sellers, and more.

Furthermore, the event will extend a number of crucial benefits to all participants such as:

Prominent Digital Stalls equipped with attractive services & facilities.

Over 200000+ expected business investors to attend the event

90% of attendees already pre-registered their interests

The most extensive media campaign in the industry

Confirmed buyers' communication & networking

Premium booths for prominent product categories

Business appreciation opportunity among local & global prospects

Direct meetings & appointments with relevant prospects

Assured solutions to every query and business needs

Live Chat Enablement & Networking Facilitation for real-time leads and sales generation

Customized booths with brand logos, messaging, product demos, and digital handouts or brochures.

Digital Product Launch & Platform Design to attract buyers to your booth

Solve the logistics distribution and consumer needs of the Indian business industries

Increase visibility, generate leads and connect your team with qualified users

The chance to experience high level seminars with industry experts

Speaking ahead of the event, TradeIndia CEO - Sandip Chettri said, "The new normal has been tough on Indian businesses and nobody knows this better than us. We are confident that this magnum event will be capable in resolving a vast score of issues that are ailing the corporate sector in the country. Besides connecting with Global & Genuine Prospects Digitally and showcasing the best Offerings to Visitors, the event will also help in cementing Business Partnerships & Channels as well as attain Qualified Leads & Appoint Distributors to kickstart fresh business ideations and growth stories. By conducting such a phenomenal event digitally, TradeIndia will assist lakhs of companies locate able distributorships as well as turn into distributors themselves. With the whole world converging via the virtual medium and over 900 digital trade fairs being planned in 2021 across the world, the future indeed seems bright."

Riding on the phenomenal success of the last-help Medical and Healthcare Expo in June 2021 which witnessed more than 60000+ Visitors, 100+ Exhibitors, 35+ Sponsors, 120+ Countries, 1600+ Global Cities, 1000+ Indian Cities, alongside a 35% Conversion Ratio, the soon-to-be-held Indian Business Distributorship Expo is set to take the success figures a notch further.

The seminal trade event is expected to target over 200000 Visitors that wish to become Distributors, over 200 Exhibitors, 60+ Sponsors spread across 125+ Countries alongside the participation of over 2000+ Global Cities and 1200+ Indian Cities and with the participation of over impressive 90% Genuine Visitors.

