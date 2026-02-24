BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: TransUnion CIBIL, India's leading credit information company, today announced the integration of the consumer CIBIL Score and Report into State Bank of India's (SBI) You Only Need One (YONO) app. Seamless incorporation of the score and report allows the bank's customers to securely access and monitor their CIBIL Score and wider credit information when they use the app. The integration also includes report analysis, 'Frequently Asked Questions,' and gamified learning to understand the credit score process. In addition, the CIBIL Score Simulator feature in the app will help customers simulate different credit scenarios, such as opening or closing loan accounts and credit cards, late payments, clearance of credit card dues, and new enquiries, among others, to assess and understand the implications for their CIBIL Score.

The integration of the CIBIL Score and related features on the YONO app places credit awareness at the centre of everyday banking, enabling consumers to make more informed financial decisions through easy access to credit insights. Launched in December 2025, YONO's updated version is State Bank of India's integrated digital banking all-in-one super app that brings banking, shopping, insurance, investment, bookings and everyday services onto a single interface. It works seamlessly across devices, offering a personalised experience and spending analytics to help customers meet a wide range of financial and lifestyle needs through a secure, smart and intuitive digital experience. The collaboration between TransUnion CIBIL and SBI brings together two institutions that play a vital role in India's financial ecosystem. By embedding access to the CIBIL Score and other features within one of the country's most widely used digital banking platforms - trusted and used by millions of active customers - the initiative underscores TransUnion CIBIL's efforts to boost consumer awareness and empowerment. The integration keeps consumer ease and convenience at its core, thereby improving transparency, encouraging responsible credit behaviour, and giving consumers a secure and familiar way to access their credit information.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, said, "A strong and resilient credit ecosystem is built on transparency, timely access to information and responsible credit behaviour. Our integration into State Bank of India's YONO app is focused on making credit awareness simple, accessible, and part of everyday banking. By empowering its customers to check and track their CIBIL Score and Report, we are helping consumers take greater ownership of their credit health. When credit information is available within a trusted banking platform, it becomes a practical tool for learning, planning, and making better financial decisions. This integration is an important step towards strengthening financial literacy and credit awareness at scale, and it supports the development of a more informed, inclusive, and sustainable credit ecosystem in India, in keeping with our purpose of driving 'Information for Good."

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, CGM - Digital Banking and Transformation - Consumer, State Bank of India, said, "As digital banking continues to expand across India, building trust, transparency, and financial awareness remains a key priority. Through its collaboration with TransUnion CIBIL, YONO makes credit information more accessible and easier to understand, empowering customers with greater visibility into their credit health. By integrating CIBIL score access within the YONO platform, SBI enables customers to make more informed credit and borrowing decisions, supporting a transparent, responsible, and resilient credit ecosystem in the country." Through this collaboration, TransUnion CIBIL continues to strengthen access to trusted credit information by embedding the CIBIL Score into everyday banking journeys. The integration supports informed financial decision-making, encourages responsible credit behaviour through easy and convenient monitoring, and leverages SBI's comprehensive digital-first approach through YONO, contributing to a more informed and inclusive credit ecosystem in India.

