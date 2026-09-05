PRNewswire San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, has been positioned as a global 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ Specialty Analytics and AI Services, Supply Chain 2026 report. This independent analyst recognition highlights Tredence's pioneering work in shifting enterprises from traditional, reactive process execution to a future of intelligent, self-healing supply chain orchestration. The ISG report evaluates providers on their portfolio attractiveness and competitive agility, which underscores Tredence's ability to engineer decision-centric architectures, deploy scalable and agentic AI frameworks that deliver real-time, prescriptive value across the entire supply chain. "For years, supply chain leaders have chased the illusion of 'visibility.' But merely knowing a shipment is delayed doesn't get it to its destination on time," said Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder of Tredence. "We are building the self-healing supply chain on three pillars: a unified data foundation, agentic intelligence to simulate resolutions, and real-time execution to adjust routes or rebalance inventory on the fly. This ISG recognition validates that our approach is exactly what enterprises need right now to turn insights into action."

"The real challenge in supply chain transformation is that data lives in silos. Systems on the shop floor, in the warehouse, and across supplier networks were each built to solve their own problem well, but none were designed to talk to each other," said Bhaskar Seetharam, Vice President and Head of Supply Chain at Tredence. "Unified business context is essential for autonomous decisions. Our AI-enabled accelerators build that foundation, and our central Driver Agent then orchestrates actions across every node. This ISG recognition reflects how we turn siloed data into measurable, bottom-line resilience." In evaluating Tredence's capabilities, Manav Deep Sachdeva, Principal Analyst at ISG, noted: "Tredence offers strong domain-led analytics and innovation in agentic supply chain visibility and planning and GenAI-powered command centers, helping enterprises improve planning accuracy and drive continuous optimization across supply chain operations"

To learn more about how Tredence is enabling the self-healing supply chain with agentic AI, digital twins, and domain-specific accelerators, visit the Tredence website or download a complimentary copy of the ISG report. About Tredence Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, advanced data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 5000+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, Dubai, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, TMT, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISG ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a leading advisor on technology and business services sourcing at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence. The ISG Provider Lens® research series evaluates technology service providers through a combination of rigorous empirical analysis, market data, and real-world advisory insight. For more information, visit their page. Contact: Press@tredence.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)