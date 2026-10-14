Bigg Boss 20 latest: Wildcard entry Nakul Dhull evicted? Here's all we know

Drama erupted inside the Bigg Boss 20 house just two days after wildcards Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull entered the show, with Nakul allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. The incident sparked chaos, leaving Nakul’s future on the show uncertain.

A glimpse of the altercation was shared by JioHotstar Reality’s official Instagram handle on Tuesday with the caption, “Ek ladaai aur poora ghar khilaaf,” hinting at escalating tensions inside the house. Rumours indicate Nakul may have been evicted because of the physical fight. The makers have not officially confirmed the rumours.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colours TV at 10.30 pm. It streams on JioHotstar every day at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 20: What happened in latest episode?

Full Video of Kalesh b/w Nakul Dhull and Gullu https://t.co/pvZpzMFLt2 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 13, 2026

In the recent episode, Nakul Dhull confronted Qazi Touqeer after the nomination task concluded, accusing him of spitting in ScoutOP's ear and supposedly discussing ScoutOP behind his back. Nakul confronted Qazi in front of ScoutOP after calling him over.

But the dispute quickly turned into violence. In his defense, Qazi claimed the remark was made in jest and asked Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, to explain things to Nakul.

His comment enraged Nakul even more, causing him to charge and shove Gullu. Gullu struck back, and during the altercation, Nakul ripped Gullu's jumper. To keep them apart, the other housemates rushed in.

While Nakul’s fate stays uncertain, X accounts like BB Tak claimed he had been evicted from the house. The post says, "BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE! Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation!"

More about the Bigg Boss 20 update

Mahhi Vij was seen yelling at Nakul for becoming aggressive with Gullu, clearly outraged and furious over his actions. Nakul seemed anxious to re-engage in the fight and kept charging at Gullu despite the housemates' persistent attempts to calm him down.

Several female housemates also condemned the violence, claiming that Nakul's presence made them feel unsafe. Mahhi even called for his eviction. Nakul's removal was another demand made by Gullu's group. Bigg Boss called all the contestants to the living room and chastised them for the incident, but the show ended on a cliffhanger.

Nakul's future in the house is questionable as Bigg Boss called the violent altercation a "major" violation of the show's rules. In an Instagram post, Gullu's squad also denounced the event, claiming the altercation was a "planned attack."

About Bigg Boss 20

This year's season, hosted by Salman Khan, features a new concept called "Tathas-Two," which offers contestants another chance to survive inside the house.

Aman Gandhi, Mary Kom, Yung DSA, ScoutOP, and Aasif Khan are among the contestants who have already lost their chance. You can watch the show on Colours TV and JioHotstar.