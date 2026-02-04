NewsVoir Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 4: BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha recently visited Haryana-based Parashar Future Defence Technologies and Parashar Industries, engaging with the company's indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities and its growing role in India's defence manufacturing and high-technology MSME ecosystem. The visit assumes particular significance in the backdrop of the Union Budget presented post Operation Sindoor, which has accorded Defence Services an unprecedented allocation of INR 7.85 lakh crore for FY 2026-27. This represents 2% of the estimated GDP for the coming financial year and reflects a 15.19% increase over the Budget Estimates of FY 2025-26. Defence expenditure now accounts for 14.67% of total Central Government spending, the highest among all ministries, underscoring the strategic importance of national security alongside economic development.

The Budget has reinforced a carefully calibrated security-development-self-reliance balance, widely seen as being in the best long-term interest of the nation. Recent disruptions in global supply chains and the increasing prioritisation of domestic requirements over foreign suppliers have once again highlighted the urgency of import substitution and indigenisation, not merely for operational sustenance but for future defence modernisation. In line with this approach, the Ministry of Defence has further strengthened its policy framework by earmarking INR 1.39 lakh crore--nearly 75% of the Capital Acquisition budget--for procurement from domestic industries in FY 2026-27. Such targeted budgetary support reassures Indian manufacturers about long-term demand visibility, encourages fresh investments, and enables domestic players to assume a progressively larger role in the capability development of the Armed Forces.

During the visit, Tuhin A. Sinha interacted with Nagender Parashar, CEO and Director, Parashar Future Defence Technologies, and the senior technical team. He was briefed on the company's end-to-end drone development lifecycle, encompassing design, in-house research, precision manufacturing, testing, and deployment--all carried out within India. The interaction showcased Parashar's emphasis on engineering excellence, quality assurance, and mission-ready performance, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable Indian product brand serving both defence and select civilian applications. With nearly 28% of the total defence allocation directed towards capital expenditure, upcoming acquisition programmes are expected to cover next-generation fighter aircraft, smart and lethal weapons, ships and submarines, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, and specialised platforms. In this evolving procurement landscape, companies such as Parashar Future Defence Technologies are increasingly positioned as credible MSME partners, capable of delivering agile, technology-driven indigenous solutions aligned with future operational needs.

The visit also highlighted Haryana's emergence as an important node in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, supported by a strong industrial base, skilled workforce, and improving infrastructure. MSMEs like Parashar Industries are moving steadily up the value chain--from manufacturing to design-led, innovation-driven product development--while contributing to employment generation and regional economic growth under the Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat initiatives. Speaking after the visit, Tuhin A. Sinha observed that the work being undertaken at Parashar Future Defence Technologies reflects the outcomes of sustained reforms in defence procurement, private sector participation, and ease of doing business. He noted that Indian MSMEs are now playing an increasingly central role in innovation and advanced manufacturing, with direct implications for national security, industrial competitiveness, and job creation.

Nagender Parashar said that the company's growth mirrors the confidence created by policy stability and a supportive industrial ecosystem. He added that Parashar Future Defence Technologies continues to invest in research, skilled engineering talent, and robust quality systems, enabling the delivery of high-performance indigenous solutions while contributing meaningfully to India's defence preparedness. As India accelerates efforts to reduce import dependence and deepen domestic participation in strategic sectors, enterprises such as Parashar Future Defence Technologies exemplify how MSME-led innovation, strong product brands, and manufacturing depth can advance both national security objectives and long-term economic development. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)