India PR Distribution Moscow [Russia], November 26: Uralchem Group, a leading global producer of mineral fertilisers, is starting sales of calcium nitrate granular (CNG) - a unique product from its SOLAR line - in India. The product is making its debut in the country at the exhibition held alongside the Annual Seminar of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), taking place in New Delhi on 26-28 November. Visitors to the event will be able to receive free advice on using SOLAR CNG on various crops. CNG is a unique mineral fertiliser with no equivalent on the market: the content of the active ingredient (i.e. calcium nitrate) is 98%, which is 20-25% higher than that of standard calcium products. As the nutrient is so highly concentrated, farmers need smaller amounts of the fertiliser, which lowers application rates, as well as the cost of logistics and storage.

SOLAR CNG reliably corrects calcium deficiency in vegetable, fruit, and berry crops. It also improves produce quality, shelf life, and yield. The fertiliser is especially effective in greenhouses and on acidic soils. These properties make CNG well suited to the Indian market: the growth of drip irrigation, the expansion of the fruit and vegetable sector, the drive for higher yields per unit area, the push for more efficient fertiliser use, and the increase in quality standards for produce are all creating steady demand for advanced plant nutrition solutions. Field trials of CNG, during which the product was applied to chilli peppers in soil and climatic conditions emulating India's environment, have shown that adding a single foliar application of CNG to the nutrition programme during fruit ripening raises yield by 6.3%. Further trials on potatoes showed that applying the fertiliser to the soil at 150 kg/ha increases yield by up to 13%.

By broadening its product range in the Indian market, Uralchem Group is offering local growers not only a new, unique fertiliser but also comprehensive agronomic support. This includes tailored nutrition programmes built around specific crops, soils, and climate conditions, guidance on open-field and greenhouse application, and training in progressive agricultural practices. Konstantin Sharipov, Director for International Distribution Development, Uralchem Group: India is one of the world's largest mineral fertiliser markets and a strategic element of our plans to develop international distribution. For many years we have been a reliable supplier of quality solutions to local agriculture, and bringing SOLAR CNG to the Indian market is the next step in developing our mutually beneficial cooperation. Over the coming years we plan to supply at least 10,000 tonnes of CNG to the country and, in the longer term, to take around 20% of India's calcium nitrate market. We are also committed not only to supplying Indian farmers with fertilisers but to sharing our expertise in modern plant nutrition technologies so they can improve both yields and the quality of their produce.

Uralchem Group is a leading global producer of mineral fertilisers and chemical products. Its key assets include three major Russian companies - Uralchem JSC, Uralkali PJSC, and TOAZ JSC - with a cumulative production capacity of around 25 million tonnes. The number of people employed by Uralchem Group is over 38,000. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase, exchange or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document. Some of the statements in this announcement may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on the information currently available. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. The Uralchem Group companies do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or relevance of such statements. In no case whatsoever will the Uralchem Group companies or their affiliates be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this announcement, or for any related losses.

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