PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: VIVIDHLAXI AUDYOGIK SAMSHODHAN VIKAS KENDRA (VASVIK) hosted its 51st Annual Industrial Research Awards on January 31, 2026, at B. J. Hall, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. BK Radhika Didi, Brahma Kumari, and Lord Dr Frank Mentrup, Mayor of Karlsruhe, Germany, honoured the event as Chief Guests. Industrial research plays an important role in technological advancement and driving innovation across sectors. Over the years, researchers, engineers, and scientists have worked hard to overcome complex challenges by coming up with intricate solutions through research and innovation that contribute to the overall growth of the economy. The Annual Industrial Research Awards aim to reward these outstanding efforts by recognising excellence in scientific research, celebrating industrial innovation, and honouring those who meaningfully impact society.

VASVIK is a non-profit organisation that was established in 1973 in India. It has been at the forefront of promoting science and technology and has awarded over 450 Indian scientists who have made extraordinary contributions in their field and have directly contributed to national prosperity through dedicated leadership. Scientists who impact industrial and economic growth through innovative design and production techniques are usually considered for this award. This year, seven committees were formed as the board of advisors, each with a chairman and committee members, to decide the deserving awardees. The 51st Annual Industrial Research Awards started with Dr. Mohan I. Patel, Chairman of VASVIK, welcoming the attendees. He congratulated the recipients of the VASVIK Industrial Research Awards for their contributions across various fields, namely agricultural sciences, biological sciences, chemical sciences, electrical sciences, environmental sciences, information and communication technology, material and metallurgical sciences, mechanical and structural sciences, and technology.

Professor M. M. Sharma, Chairman, VASVIK Board of Advisors, addressed the audience, saying, "I feel deeply honoured to be a part of a world where I can witness such remarkable achievements. I congratulate each recipient for their hard work and their invaluable contributions to the country. These awards are chosen by committees of highly respected scientists who work with complete independence. Even with limited nominations, the process remains open and merit driven, which is why past awardees selected this way have gone on to do outstanding work. Every winner should feel proud to be recognised by peers who are leaders in their fields."

The award presentation commenced with Dr. A. B. Pandit, VC, ICT, and Mumbai, reading out the citations. The awards were presented to Dr. Tapan Kumar Mondal, Dr. Praveen Kumar Vemula, Dr. Sharad V. Lande, Dr. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Prof. (Dr.) Shyam Asolekar, Mr. Sanjay A. Wandhekar, Dr. Ram Niwas Singh, Dr. Pranab Kumar Mohapatra, and Ms Prachi Kulkarni, for the year 2024, and Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao, Dr. Nitin Yadav, Prof. Sebastian Peter, Prof. Sushmee Badhulika, Prof. Dr. Mukesh Khare, Mr. Lal Chandra Singh, and Dr. Jyotsna Dutta Majumdar, Dr. Ashis Kumar Sen, and Dr. Jyotimayee Dash for the year 2025, for their outstanding achievements and exceptional contributions.

After the awards were distributed, BK Radhika Didi blessed the audience with her words of wisdom and spiritual guidance. She said, "When I was invited, I was asked to touch upon religion and science. And honestly, what connects them both is silence. Without silence, you can't invent anything, and without silence, you can't truly connect with God. Sitting here today, I felt a room full of pure souls. Their research was never about awards, it was about service, about benefiting the world. And I truly believe that's why they were recognised. God recognises intention. In India, selfless work is called seva, and good wishes born from seva always travel far. I feel grateful to be amidst such beautiful, dedicated souls."

Lord Dr. Frank Mentrup took to the stage to congratulate the award recipients and shared his perspective on India's progress, saying, "India stands out as a nation of ideas, ambition, and momentum. We cannot solve today's challenges with old ways of thinking. Science calls for courage, new perspectives, and the willingness to think differently. It is not just a driver of innovation or economic progress, but the foundation of an open, democratic society. Through bold and groundbreaking work, you have shown that real progress is possible when thought, purpose, and responsibility come together." Mr. Nayan Patel, Director of VASVIK, proposed a vote of thanks. He shared, "Thank you, BK Radhika Didi, for bestowing us with your blessing. I would also like to thank Dr Frank Mentrup for his wonderful and kind words. Heartfelt congratulations to the awardees; we are gathered here today to acknowledge their contribution and hard work. I hope that this platform continues to inspire more scientists to contribute towards India's growth and innovation."

VASVIK looks forward to continuing its mission to encourage scientific innovation and recognise excellence, which will drive economic and technological growth in India.