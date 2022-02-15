VEGA to educate consumers on At-home Styling and DIY Solutions

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): VEGA, a distinguished name in At-Home Styling, Personal Care Appliances and Beauty Care Accessories, has launched an all-new digital campaign to increase awareness around At-home Styling and DIY grooming solutions. The campaign is a first-of-its-kind, which thrives on promoting a range of hair brushes by VEGA and their usage for different hair types.

Many consumers today, are not aware of the different types of hair brushes available for different hair lengths and textures for men and women. Featuring its brand ambassador Ananya Panday, the campaign will address how different hair textures like straight, thick, or curly hair can be styled and groomed by using the right hair brush type. Conceptualized by Leo Burnett, this ad campaign is targeted at the GenZ and Millennials who are constantly on the move with their evolving lifestyle.

The film will be promoted on various digital media platforms to begin with. Also, there will be a lot of educative surround elements to engage with the retailers and other channel partners.

Speaking about the campaign, Ananya Panday, Bollywood actress and Brand Ambassador of VEGA, said "The pandemic has triggered a massive shift in consumer sentiments towards DIY products and solutions, making it imperative for consumers to be sensitized that one product may not suit all. Together with VEGA, by way of this new campaign, we aim at reaching out to empower the consumer with enhanced understanding and utility of choosing what's best for them. I am thrilled to be part of new and one of its kind ad film from VEGA, that aims at educating the audience on choosing the right hair brush as per their hair types."

Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, VEGA shares the brand's vision on the new ad campaign, "Being the leader in Beauty Care accessories and frontrunner in Personal Care Appliances, we believe the real secret to a flawless beauty is realizing your grooming needs. We are elated to announce our second consecutive ad in the hair brush category, aiming to educate the importance of picking the right hair brush amongst our target audience. Our brand Ambassador, Ananya Panday, will add to the outreach of the campaign. It is in sync with brand's strong proposition of everyday grooming and aims to appeal to our consumers' evolving interest in hair styling and wellness. This campaign will help us cement our positioning as the continuous innovators in the market."

The hair brush market has grown significantly in the last few years, determined by the factor of styling need. An ideal hair brush can aid in massaging the scalp, adding bounce and shine to the hair, and smoothing the frizz.

Purchasing preferences of the consumers in hair brush segment are also driven by other key factors like ergonomic design, durability, bristles, color and utility. Pertaining to consumer preferences, VEGA offers more than a hundred ranges of hair brushes in different types and shapes, which includes - Cushion, Paddle, Round, Flat, Wooden, Compact, Hot Curl, and many more.

