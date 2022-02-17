We-Ace and PayU come together to launch an Exclusive Returnee Women Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): We-Ace, an online skilling and networking platform designed to engage, enable and employ women, along with PayU have come together to create a unique opportunity for women aspiring to return to work after a break. The program titled Return. Reset. Reimagine is initiated by PayU in collaboration with We-Ace and it is exclusively aimed for women ready to return to work after a break and interested in exploring learning and career opportunities in the fintech industry.

While sharing the details about this joint initiative, Chief People Officer at PayU - Priya Cherian says, "Diversity and Inclusion are key focus areas for PayU and our partnership with We-Ace to design the (https://we-ace.com/events/detail/829695-be-u-with-payu/?utm_source=PR%20Release & utm_medium=PayU%20Session%202)'Return. Reset. Reimagine' program is a natural outcome of our culture. This is our proactive commitment to further improve PayU's gender diversity by tapping this talent pool. With the increasing participation of women in financial avenues, it's essential for us to have women at the conceptualization, designing and execution stages of our services. We are very excited to welcome and support women returnees and look forward to the expertise, insights, and unique perspectives they will bring to our culture."

Women contribute to half the consumer population in India and their perspective is critical towards design, growth and success of products, services and businesses of the future. Company is doing this brick-by-brick, by building a community and partner led ecosystem that engages, enables and employs women across sectors, functions and industries.

"We believe women are unique in the way they approach, build and experience their career journey. We-Ace is a platform created for women to ace in their careers. The support, knowledge and opportunities they need at every life stage to succeed and grow - must also be unique and bespoke. Our collaboration with organisations like PayU to design a program bespoke to returnee women is one of the many initiatives we are rolling out. It's heartening to see the collective ecosystem coming together to enable and support women at various points in their career," added Anuranjita Kumar, Founder and CEO, We-Ace.

Through Return. Reset. Reimagine program enabled by (https://we-ace.com/?utm_source=PR%20Release & utm_medium=PayU%20Session%202) We-Ace, PayU plans to engage with returnee women they can mentor, train and employ in their workforce. The next session of this program is scheduled February 18, 2022. Interested returnee women can (https://we-ace.com/events/detail/829695-be-u-with-payu/?utm_source=PR%20Release & utm_medium=PayU%20Session%202) sign up for it here.

We-Ace is a leading global community platform of over for 100k+ women aspiring to ace their careers. As agents of change for gender-balanced workplaces, the company's mission is to engage, enable and employ women professionals to be in decision-making roles. Women can connect and network with the best in the industry through hiring drives, career fairs, skilling labs, CXO meets and various other industry led live sessions. Women aspiring to upskill can select from a wide range of life-stage enablement, self enhancement, functional and technical courses that start from as low as Rs. 99/-.

Women can also explore and choose various job opportunities as per their skills and expertise and apply hassle free to 150+ global companies from across sectors including technology, fintech, BFSI that are hiring from them. The platform also provides access to various leadership talks and masterclasses industry sessions with experts regularly to keep them updated about recent developments and industry trends from their area of expertise. It has a lot to offer to those who really want to learn.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)