Whiteland Corporation unveils first look of Urban Cubes 71

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whiteland Corporation, a real estate development company founded by industry stalwart, Navdeep JP Sardana unveiled the first look of their maiden commercial project Urban Cubes 71 today in Gurugram.

Showcasing the project walk through, the company took the opportunity to announce the names of the brands signed and sales achieved since the announcement of the project in October 2021.

Many NCR based popular brands have been signed namely Soi7 Pubs & breweries, Striker, The Beer Cafe, Nostalgia, Houz cafe & bar. The project on Golf Course Road extension, Sector 71, Gurugram, has all the compliances, including RERA in place.

The strategically located land parcel of about 3 acres acquired from DLF lies on the booming growth corridor of Gurugram with Dual Frontage advantage of 850 feet facing the 150 mtr wide Golf Course Road extension & 84 mtr wide sector road.

Urban Cubes 71 is an approved SCO (Shop-cum-Office) development with a total of 34 state-of-art buildings with maximum development facing the main road making it highly attractive. The project is slated to be delivered by October 2022 with a total saleable area of 4.5 lac sq. ft. and projected sales value of Rs. 500 crore.

The project enjoys excellent connectivity with NH-8 & Sohna road along with promising avenues of Gurugram and proximity to the offices of reputed MNC's namely American Express, Google, TCS, Genpact. The project is situated across DLF Almeda, a fully developed premium residential township & in close vicinity to Tatvam Villas project. The upcoming clover leaf flyover connecting SPR to NH-48, NPR (Dwarka E'way) and CPR, planned to be the biggest traffic hub of Gurugram, is hardly 3 mins away from the project.

A landmark destination surrounded by dense catchment of almost 70,000 residential units and 33 million sq. feet of office space is already garnering tremendous interest from major retail & FnB players for leasing across all segments.

Commenting on the development, Navdeep Sardana, Chairman & Managing Director of Whiteland Corporation, said, "SCO markets in Gurugram have been a huge success, with early investors' capital growing multifold. Regular cash flows, longer leases, and higher income are just a few of the advantages for a savvy investor. The deciding factor for informed investors with a long-term vision of investing in a product is the capital appreciation and greater rental yields due to the marketplace's integrated ecosystem. Gurugram has a voracious desire for futuristic growth, with mega-projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and a dedicated Freight Corridor on the drawing board to boost economic growth."

The prominent features of the project include IGBC certified Platinum rating, Centralized Power Backup & water treatment services. Also, integrated service corridors for seamless pedestrian, horizontal leasing provision, central piazza, Amphitheatre, etc. will adorn the development.

