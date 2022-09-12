WOFX - World Furniture Expo to be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai from Nov 17th - 19th, 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI/PNN): India's leading global furniture trade show 'World of Furniture' or WOFX is back. In its 3rd edition, WOFX welcomes more than 250 of the world's most innovative companies from countries as diverse as Italy, Turkey, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and of course India. To be held at Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon East, Mumbai, from Thursday 17th to Saturday 19th November 2022, WOFX is the ideal sourcing and networking platform for importers, chain stores, hyper markets, trading houses, architects, interior designers, retailers, HORECA professionals, large format retailers, e-tailers, distributors, franchisees, agents, corporate sourcing heads, government procurement agencies and other key buyers.

Buyers can check out the products and place bulk orders or enter into distributorship or agency alliances for ultra-innovative concepts in indoor and outdoor furniture, workspace design, lighting and decor. Presentations of hi-tech equipment and homeware concepts makes this a not to be missed event for those looking for business expansion and joint ventures.

The Indian furniture market is the world's 4th largest and likely to reach USD 38 billion by 2026 from the current USD 18 billion registering an annual growth rate of over 13 per cent, making it one of the most attractive markets for this industry. The government's progressive policies, focus on major infrastructure development plans, a strong manufacturing sector, coupled with a large consumer market are all indicators of high growth potential.

Says Rajesh Bhagat, Chairman and Managing Director, Worldex India Exhibition & Promotion Pvt Ltd, the organizer of this B2B trade fair, "WOFX - World Furniture Expo brings an altogether new experience with the right combination of international and regional brands. It is perhaps the most important international B2B platform in India dedicated to the Furniture & Design industry for companies looking to expand their markets and for international companies who wish to enter the vast Indian and South Asian market."

Interactive business forums and networking activities to gather market intelligence and build industry connections are planned on the sidelines of WOFX. These include: "WOW - Words of Wisdom: Networking Forum", "InnDesign: Live Presentation & Demos" and "Business Pulse: Industry Knowledge".

WOFX is proud to present various pavilions such as the ASEAN Panorama pavilion which will showcase Asia's rich heritage in arts and crafts from different ASEAN countries. The "States of India Zone" will highlight the talent, craftsmanship and heritage of artisans and manufacturers from different states of India. The Government of Uttar Pradesh state pavilion shall display the full range of products of the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Council (UPEPC).

Specialised zones offering diverse design perspectives such as the Avante Garde - Hall of Fame which showcases leading Indian and international brands; the Grand Galleria - Hall of Elegance which showcases quality suppliers from India, South Asia, South-East Asia, ASEAN, USA, Europe and more.

Given the significance of the event, it has the support of councils like Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Council (UPEPC) and industry Associations like the Federation Of Hotel & Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), the Hotel & Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI), Association of Designers of India (ADI), Architects, Engineers and Surveyors Association, Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters' Federation (JHEF), Moradabad Handicrafts Exporters Association (MHEA), FuMMA - Furniture Manufacturers and Merchants Welfare Association, India Business Group, Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Sanskriti Confederation of Indian Entrepreneurs and Builder's Association of India (BAI).

For more information visit the website (http://www.wofxworldexpo.com)

