Woxsen hits the big 100 KPMG, Dell & Deloitte hire students

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Even the pandemic couldn't deter the spirit of Woxsen University, its students and the industry.
With organizations like KPMG, Dell, Deloitte, Sureti IMF, Byju's and Amazon affirmed with their hiring intent from Woxsen, the university secures 100 per cent Summer Placements for students enrolled in its MBA programs.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3s2nKR3FuEI-) Video Embed
Covering a spectrum of roles, students are set to gain hands-on experience in the domains of HR, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Operations, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Business Strategy and Analytics. With 100 plus companies participating in this drive, is a testament to not just Woxsen's strong industry interface, but also to the determination of the organizations in together shaping careers of the students. The list of companies included first time recruiters and long-time recruiters that have trusted Woxsen for their talent needs all along.
(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/WhatsApp_Image_2021-04-23_at_10.01.09_PM.JPEG)
Ranked Top 4th Private University in India and 14th in Top 100 B-Schools in India by Times B-School Ranking 2021; School of Business Woxsen University has stayed fervent and on track with its 100 per cent record. The industry endorsed curriculum, global exposure, faculty and resilience of its students are major aggregators for having hit a full house in summer placements, even in these times.
(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/f29e44ae-e8d4-46c5-974d-a69a45b67688.jpg)
"While IT, BFSI & Edu-Tech sectors emerged as most sought-after, FMCG and Healthcare sectors have also offered significant opportunities for Woxsen Students" said Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University. With a dedicated placement cell, career coaches & skill development workshops, students are made industry-ready from internships to final placements.
(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/183bd41a-9b58-4891-bf60-f02a536ad598.jpg)
For more details log in to (https://www.woxsen.edu.in)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
