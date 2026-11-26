PNN Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 26: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, successfully concluded the 27th edition of its flagship annual festival, Ensemble Valhalla 2026, held from November 21 to 23. Celebrating the theme "Symphony of Stars," the three-day festival brought together students from nine institutions for a vibrant showcase of cultural talent, music, fashion and sporting excellence. The festival witnessed participation from XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB, BIT Sindri, IIM Ranchi, XISS, IIM Sambalpur, Army Institute of Management Kolkata, MTMC and NIT Jamshedpur. Across its competitions and performances, Ensemble Valhalla provided a platform for inter-institutional exchange, creativity, camaraderie and healthy competition. The cultural competitions opened with Rangmanch, a street-play contest, followed by Natyanjali, the solo dance competition, and Machayenge, the group dance event. BIT Sindri emerged victorious in both Rangmanch and Machayenge, while IIM Sambalpur won Natyanjali.

In the evening, Bodhi Tree, XLRI's in-house band, performed live, followed by a Red Bull DJ set in front of Tata Auditorium. Day two featured Tarang - The Battle of Bands, in which XLRI secured first place, followed by XIMB. The evening featured live performances by singer Asees Kaur and DJ Ravator. Day three brought together talented vocalists for Ragalaya, the solo singing competition, where Rimita Dutta of XISS secured first place and Trishna, also from XISS, finished as runner-up. The day also featured Myntra Glamfest, powered by Spotify, showcasing XLRI students on the runway. The festival culminated in a spectacular live performance by music composers and performers Salim-Sulaiman, bringing the 27th edition to a memorable close.

A major highlight of the festival was the sporting championship, Valhalla, featuring 25 sporting categories across men's, women's and open events. Demonstrating consistency and competitive spirit across disciplines, XLRI topped the overall sports standings with 65 points, securing the championship. IIM Ranchi finished second with 38 points, while XIMB, IIM Sambalpur and IIM Shillong shared third place with 30 points each. Through its diverse competitions, performances and sporting events, Ensemble Valhalla 2026 once again reflected the spirit of collaboration, leadership, discipline and excellence that defines campus life at XLRI. The festival reaffirmed the value of healthy competition and the bonds forged when young people from different institutions come together to learn, perform and celebrate.

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