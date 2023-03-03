Y-Combinator recognises Razorpay as the only Indian company to appear in Top 15 Breakthrough Global Companies List

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's Leading Full-Stack Payments and Banking Platform for Businesses, has ranked #11 in Y-Combinator's Breakthrough Companies 2023 List, making it the only Indian company to feature in the Top 15 range. Y-Combinator's Breakthrough Companies List recognises trailblazing companies on a global scale, and charts their significant growth trajectories. It showcases 40 high-growth companies from across the world, highlighting them as innovators in their respective spaces. Additionally, Razorpay has ranked #10 in Y-Combinator's Top Private Companies 2023 List, cementing its place among global behemoths such as DoorDash, Coinbase, and Stripe.

Y-Combinator (YC) is an American Startup Accelerator that has funded over 4000 groundbreaking start-ups across the globe like Reddit, GitLab, Airbnb, and Twitch, since its inception in 2005. Every year, YC consolidates a list of high-growth companies which have received significant additional investment from YC. The startups are divided largely into four lists, namely YC's top Breakthrough, Private, Public, and Exited companies. YC's Top Companies are primarily headquartered in countries such as the United States, India, United Kingdom, amongst others.

Commenting on being featured in this coveted list, Shashank Kumar, MD and Co-founder, Razorpay said, "We are elated and honored to be recognised as the only Indian company in the Top 15 Breakthrough Companies List. It's a humbling moment for us at Razorpay to be featured alongside some of the most innovative and successful companies across the world. Y-Combinator has always believed in our vision since the beginning and we're thankful for their continued support and having played a key role in our growth. We're committed to making a difference by changing how finance has been done traditionally in India and building a world-class product that powers small businesses to disrupt and scale."

"This recognition motivates us to continue working towards that goal and make a positive impact on India's financial ecosystem," he added.

Razorpay has witnessed an uptick in growth, and continues to rely on its technology and product-centric approach to offer innovative solutions that are aimed at bridging gaps in the market. The ranking in YC's Breakthrough List, as well as Top Companies List for the second time in a row is a testament to the company's impact-driven culture.

Razorpay, a full-stack financial services company helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 8Mn businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley's largest tech accelerator, Y-Combinator. Marquee investors such as Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y-Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of $741.5 Mn through Series A to F in funding. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and banking and redefine how finance works in India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)