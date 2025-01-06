Pitch-Perfect: SketchBubble is nailing it with that powerful presentation
.
Crafting that pitch-perfect presentation is the mantra to your success, especially against the backdrop of shrinking attention spans. Often, as executives or startup owners pitching to investors to raise funds, or as professionals, public speakers, and online educators, when attempting to enlighten your audience, it’s crucial that your presentation must capture not just their attention but also compel them to action. Time limits, the effectiveness of a design and compelling visuals and layouts, to list just a few, could pose a challenge, though. In this regard, an effective slide design template holds the key. Finding ready-to-use, easy-to-edit, professionally designed and visually appealing presentation slides to complete the task quickly needn’t be a challenge anymore. The answer to all this is: SketchBubble. Today, top-notch companies across the globe such as Adobe, Toyota, Mercedes Benz, IBM, Tata, Volvo and Hewlett Packard, among others, rely on SketchBubble. With nearly half a million subscribers and 20,000-plus paid users, a presentation is downloaded from the official website every minute. Through exclusive access to over 2,00,000 completely editable presentation slides, users are offered different versions for Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Slides and Apple Keynote. Available with well-curated static and animated presentation templates, SketchBubble also provides 1,400-plus free presentation templates. While easy to download and completely customizable, SketchBubble’s slides templates introduce complex concepts and insights, converting them in simple, actionable and easily digestible formats. As a user, you save hours of fretting over a PowerPoint presentation or the high costs involving hiring and guiding a freelancer to complete the task. SketchBubble offers subscription-based plans for individual users and enterprises. For individual users, monthly, quarterly and yearly plans are available, while for enterprises; only yearly plans are available based on the number of users required. Moreover, you get the option to cancel the subscription anytime. Staying ahead of the curve SketchBubble mainly focuses on search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to acquire new users. Besides, a referral program allows users to refer others and get their templates for free. To ensure that the designs are aligned with the latest trends and demands, the research team at InfoShore—the parent company of SketchBubble, keeps a hawk eye on all its competitors. It also monitors major design influencers on social media to notice and learn new trends in design. The focus is on the topics which the users are searching on the website and are currently unavailable in its library. Headquartered at Jaipur in Rajasthan, SketchBubble is a presentation design firm, which is the innovative brainchild of founders, Ashish Arora, Rohit Khariwal and Pankaj Narang. The trio is engineering graduate from Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, who in 2008 founded the startup, InfoShore. Since its inception in 2014, SketchBubble has been associated with both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Started with a core team of eight people, SketchBubble has now grown to a 50-plus team. From offering 800 templates (10,000 slides) initially, it offers 30,000 templates (2,00,000-plus slides) at present. From templates just for Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Slides and Apple Keynote versions of all the templates have now been added. From focussing mainly on business-related topics and infographics, SketchBubble is continuously adding interactive and visually engaging templates related to other domains like education, technology and innovation and many other industry-related themes. Minimalist interactive presentations remain the core idea. Eyeing future growth Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, once mentioned: ‘The future of presentations isn't just about delivering information; it's about creating immersive experiences that engage, inspire, and empower audiences to take action.’ Perhaps, this quote perfectly resonates with the future of presentations. It also captures the shift towards more interactive and impactful presentations. SketchBubble plans to add more free templates as part of its short-term goals. For its long-term goal strategy, the focus will be more on providing slide templates that stay ahead of the curve against those created by artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools. On its part, SketchBubble will continue to up the ante to enable its users to effortlessly create and enhance corporate presentation slides. After all, human touch will always outweigh artificial one.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : professional education
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:57 AM IST