Indore, 25 November 2026: In an industry where real estate projects are often launched long before development is completed, Sā – The House of Shubhashish has taken a different approach with its debut project in Indore, Shubhashish Forest Mansion. The developer completed the entire construction before opening it to customers, allowing prospective buyers to experience the property firsthand. The approach has received an encouraging response. Within just 48 hours of its pre-launch, Phase 1 recorded demand twice the number of plots on offer, marking a strong entry for the brand into the local real estate market. Instead of presenting a future vision through brochures, layouts and promises, the organization invited customers to explore a fully developed site. Every plot has been individually developed with distinctive features, giving buyers an opportunity to see exactly what they are investing in.

This approach reflects the company's focus on transparency, execution and customer confidence. By completing the construction before its commercial launch, the firm has sought to address one of the key concerns among property buyers: the gap between what is promised and what is ultimately delivered. With its roots in Jaipur and a growing footprint spanning Mumbai, Prayagraj and now Indore, Sā – The House of Shubhashish continues to expand its presence across India. The Group's national presence also extends beyond realty. Through its airport ground handling business, BKJ Airports, it operates across 17 airports in India. This experience of managing operations across multiple cities contributes to the Group's understanding of diverse markets and its ability to execute projects at scale.

For the firm, entering the Cleanest City of India with a fully developed estate reflects its confidence in the region’s potential and its commitment to delivering tangible value to customers. The philosophy is captured in the brand's message, #SeeItToBelieveIt. The grand pre-launch celebration was attended by legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who is also the Brand Ambassador of Sā – The House of Shubhashish. The event brought together prospective buyers, existing clients, channel partners and prominent members of the city. The response was particularly encouraging for a brand entering Commercial Capital of Madhya Pradesh for the first time, with customer demand reaching twice the available Phase 1 inventory within two days.

Located along the Indore–Ujjain corridor, Shubhashish Forest Mansion is a premium forest-themed plotted development designed around greenery, open spaces and a lifestyle closer to nature. Commenting on the response, Mr. Mohit Jajoo, CEO of Sā – The House of Shubhashish, said, "Indore is a very important market for us, and we wanted our first project here to speak for itself. We took the decision to complete the development before launching because we believe customers deserve to see what they are buying, not just what they are being promised. The response in just 48 hours has been truly encouraging." Alongside its entry into the city’s real estate market, the Group has also undertaken a community building initiative through Jagriti, an NGO founded by Group Chairman Mr. J. K. Jajoo.

Jagriti has adopted a government school near the construction and will work towards improving its infrastructure and essential facilities to create a better learning environment for children. The initiative reflects the Group's guiding philosophy, Society First, Business Next, which places community welfare alongside business growth. Through this effort, the Group aims to contribute to the communities surrounding its projects while supporting access to improved educational facilities. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. J. K. Jajoo, Chairman of JK Jajoo Ventures, said, "For us, entering a new city is not just about doing business. It is equally important to contribute to the society that welcomes us. The government is already making significant efforts towards nation-building, and we believe business houses also have a responsibility to contribute to this progress. Through Jagriti, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children because the true success of any business lies in the positive impact it creates."

The launch of the new estate marks an important milestone in the organization’s expansion journey. Beyond the reported 2X oversubscription, the estate stands out for the developer's decision to complete development before inviting clients to invest. At a time when project execution and timely delivery remain important considerations for property buyers, the company's approach places emphasis on providing customers with a completed development rather than relying solely on future commitments. With a strong initial response, the presence of Kapil Dev at its pre-launch celebration and a parallel commitment to community development, Sā has marked its entry into the city with a focus on execution, customer confidence and long-term engagement with the city.