Create a Cosy & Sustainable Space with RESHA's Thermo Ash Wood Flooring
.
New Delhi, Aug. 17, 2023– RESHA, India's first real wood brand, is excited to announce the latest addition in its product line – Thermo Ash Wood Flooring. This remarkable addition to our product line redefines flooring aesthetics and durability, setting a new benchmark for interior excellence.
"Choosing the right wooden flooring for your space is essential, as it can significantly impact the general cosiness and sense of comfort. While many options are available, Thermo Ash Wood Flooring from RESHA is a top flooring choice for our customers looking for an attractive and sustainable alternative that is beautiful, long-lasting and effortless to maintain," says Mr. Parrichay Goel, the Director of the Company of brand RESHA.
He adds, "Thermo Ash Wood Flooring is a testament to the perfect marriage of beauty and strength. Crafted from carefully selected ash wood and treated using advanced thermal modification technology, this flooring solution offers an exquisite aesthetic that stands the test of time. The rich, dark hues and distinctive grain patterns create an atmosphere of elegance that resonates in any setting, from traditional to contemporary."
Unmatched Durability
Durability is at the core of Thermo Ash Wood Flooring. The thermal modification process enhances the wood's natural resistance to pests, decay, and moisture, resulting in a product that is exceptionally resilient. Whether installed in high-traffic commercial spaces or cherished residential interiors, Thermo Ash Wood Flooring reserves its allure without compromising on longevity.
Sustainability at Its Heart
At RESHA, we believe in responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship. Thermo Ash Wood Flooring carries the legacy of sustainability, as the thermal modification process eliminates the need for chemicals and enhances the wood's natural attributes. Furthermore, the production process adheres to stringent environmental standards, making it an eco-conscious choice for conscientious consumers.
RESHA is proud to stand behind the innovation and quality of Thermo Ash Wood Flooring, inviting you to experience the fusion of elegance and endurance. For further information, product specifications, and to explore the world of Thermo Ash Wood Flooring, please visit our website www.reshawood.com or contact our dedicated team (+91) 6352764483.
About RESHA:
RESHA is India's first real wood brand, with over 15 wood species available for door frames, decking, cladding, and flooring. The brand is dedicated to delivering unrivalled quality, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions in the wood sector, with its registered headquarters in New Delhi and a state-of-the-art factory in Gandhidham.
RESHA is India's first real wood brand, with over 15 wood species available for door frames, decking, cladding, and flooring. The brand is dedicated to delivering unrivalled quality, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions in the wood sector, with its registered headquarters in New Delhi and a state-of-the-art factory in Gandhidham.
About Faith Lumber Private Limited
We own the “first” brand of solid wood in India called RESHA.
We own the “first” brand of solid wood in India called RESHA.
The obsession to meet clients’ needs has made Faith Lumber Private Limited (FLPL) more than a timber solutions company – it has come to stand for a way of doing things with fresh thinking. Our unwavering commitment to clients’ needs and excellence has made FLPL synonymous with quality, professionalism, customer focus, innovation and integrity.
The company boasts a team of experienced stalwarts of the industry who are known for their professional attitude, defined processes-based manufacturing and trusted dealings from over 20 years. Each one of us is committed to integrity and honesty at all times. We take responsibility for our actions. Our investors, customers and partners understand the central role integrity plays at FLPL.
The supply chain management process includes sourcing an entire spectrum of the finest hard and soft woods from most regions of the world; our group of trusted suppliers form an integral part of the company. The next step is processing the raw material in our production facility at Kandla and selling to the entire Indian subcontinent and abroad through a sales team which is known to deliver the promised.
We sell our products wrapped in the package called “F A I T H”. The company’s management and the workforce universally believe in the principle of “extreme customer satisfaction”. The process starts from the first interaction with the customer to the final delivery and closure of deal.
For more information visit: www.reshawood.com
Topics : business
First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:29 PM IST