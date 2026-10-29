Self-employed people in India can buy an individual plan, a family floater, or add-ons like top-up and critical illness cover to protect their well-being and income. The premium they pay may also be claimed as a deduction under Section 126 of the Income Tax Act, 2025, which has replaced the old Section 80D. When you run your own business or work freelance, there is no HR team handing you a health card. Every rupee spent on a hospital bill is paid by you or your business. A personal medical plan fills that gap. And if you are not sure how much financial protection you need or what it may cost, a health insurance calculator is a quick way to get a rough idea before you compare plans.

Why Health Cover Matters When You Work For Yourself For a self-employed person, an illness hits twice. You pay for treatment, and you may also lose income while you recover. Salaried staff usually get group security from their employer. You don't. That makes your own policy the main safety net for you and your family. It also keeps your savings and business funds safe from a sudden medical bill. Health Insurance Options For Self-Employed People There is no one plan that fits everyone. The right mix depends on your age, family and budget. Individual plan. This covers just you, with a sum insured of your own. It works well if you are single or want separate shield from your spouse.

Family floater plan One policy covers you, your spouse and your children, and everyone shares the same sum insured. It is often more cost-effective than buying separate plans for each person. Top-up and super top-up plans These add extra cover over your base scheme. They start paying once your bills cross a set limit, called the deductible. Critical illness plan This type of insurance pays a lump sum if you are diagnosed with a serious illness listed in the policy. You can use the money for treatment or to run your home while you are not working. Personal accident This supports you if an accident leaves you unable to work for some time. It pays a set amount as per the policy terms, which can help shield lost income.

Plan for parents A separate health insurance policy for your parents helps protect your family's coverage. You can also choose benefits that suit your parents' age and healthcare needs. Tax Deductions On Health Insurance Premiums Insurance premiums can lower your taxable income. From 1 April 2026, this deduction falls under Section 126 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. Here are the main limits: Up to ₹25,000 a year for premiums paid for yourself, your spouse and dependent children

Up to ₹50,000 if the insured person is a senior citizen aged 60 or above

An extra deduction for your parents' premium, of up to ₹25,000, or ₹50,000 if they are senior citizens

Preventive check-ups of up to ₹5,000 within these limits Here are some important points:

Pay the premium through a bank transfer, card, UPI or cheque. A premium paid in cash does not qualify, though a check-up paid in cash does.

Keep your premium receipts handy when you file your return.

This deduction is generally available only if you choose the old regime. Tax benefits are subject to the regime you choose and to changes in laws, so it is wise to check with a adviser before you file. Tips To Pick The Right Cover A few simple checks can help you choose a scheme that suits you. Take your time with these. Choose a sum insured that matches treatment costs in your city

Check the waiting period for pre-existing illnesses

Look at the list of network hospitals near your home

See if the insurance offers a no-claim bonus or lifelong renewal

Read the room rent terms and any sub-limits

Buy early, while you are young and healthy, as it may be easier to get cover Final Thoughts Being your own boss gives you freedom. It also means planning for your health with care.

A good cover protects your savings, your business and your family. On top of that, it can lower your tax bill each year. Please note that coverage and claim approval are subject to the insurer's policy terms and underwriting guidelines.