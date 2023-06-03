Homi Lab receives The Most Immersive Learning Product of the Year Award, paving way to experiential and personalized learning.
Homi Lab (www.homilab.com) is the World’s first future learning lab designed to inspire the next generation of pioneers – who will solve climate change, who will walk on Mars, and who will cure the planet and humanity. Homi Lab believes that all children are unique in their ways. Irrespective of their academic credentials, every child, with the right guidance, has the opportunity to shape the future and find a place in the books of history.
Homi Lab offers a new and unique way of learning. It provides an immersive learning experience for young minds through cutting-edge virtual laboratories which create a personalized ecosystem across science, technology, space, quantum computing, robotics, and other allied fields. All the courses are taught from the perspective of the child being immersed in a future world.
In its bid to reach out to stakeholders in the field of education, Homi Lab partnered for the 16th Educational Summit conducted on the 15th of April at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda by Time2grow Media in collaboration with The Government of Telangana. The primary objective was to showcase the need to create positive disruptions and align learning methods with ways of the contemporary world. With the internet of things becoming the dominant order of the day, there is a need to use technology to impart education and assess learning outcomes.
The summit was graced by over 300 decision makers from various schools. Mr. Phanindra Kumar Jangam, Vice President - Partnerships, Homi Lab led the discussion and shared an elaborate presentation on how Homi Lab is successfully creating future-ready citizens.
Mr. Srijan Pal Singh, Founder and Mission Commander of Homi Lab shared his vision for taking the world’s first future lab to the masses using technology to democratize wisdom. A prolific author and entrepreneur, who worked as Officer-on-Special-Duty and Advisor for Technology and Policy to 11th President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam invited educators from across the board to collaborate in solving challenges of the future using Virtual Reality and simulating the future, in the present.
Mr. Srijan Pal Singh emphasized that Homi Lab is committed to create future leaders and a future-ready ecosystem.
The summit came to a successful conclusion, bringing together educators, policy makers, industry leaders from all over the nation to share their insights on the future of education. It also highlighted the critical role of education in shaping the future of the world.
“Nagaveena Byreddy – Vice Principal, P.Obul Reddy Public School” who attended the summit mentioned:
“Homi Lab was honoured with “The Most Immersive Learning Product of the Year” award for its outstanding contributions in the field of education. This award recognizes the company’s commitment in providing high-quality education to young minds. Homi Lab was awarded with this prestigious title based on the cutting-edge interactive methods, futuristic view of educating today’s children, use of latest technology and the expertise of high class educators. It is evident that Homi Lab is striving to provide young learners all over the world the opportunity to access world-class futuristic learning content, a chance to engage in experiments in futuristic labs based on virtual reality, and obtain certificates from international institutions.”
