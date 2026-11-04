Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: IIRM Holdings India Limited today announces the listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) under the symbol “IIRM.” The milestone was marked by a formal bell-ringing ceremony attended by representatives of the NSE, members of the Board, shareholders and investors, business partners, customers, employees, members of the media and other stakeholders.

The listing connects IIRM Holdings with a broader community of investors and strengthens the Company’s commitment to transparency, sound governance, accountability and long-term value creation.

Founded in 1999, the company has evolved from a group of individual insurance agents into a diversified platform spanning insurance distribution, wellness, staffing & allied services. IIRM Holdings today comprises seven companies, employs more than 500 people, handles over INR 1800 Cr in annual premium and operates across India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Kenya.