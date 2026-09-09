MUMBAI, INDIA - K-nest Construction Tech has expanded into DeepTech construction technology, strengthening its portfolio with indigenous solutions across construction robotics, 3D printing, human augmentation, precision sensing and automated high-rise construction systems.

The expansion marks K-nest’s evolution from a construction systems manufacturer into a construction technology company focused on automation, mechanisation and human-machine collaboration on the physical job site.

A DeepTech Portfolio for the Construction Site

3D Concrete & Construction Printing Systems

Site-scale, digitally controlled additive manufacturing systems that bring automated construction directly into the building process.

Autonomous Quality & Inspection Robotics

Autonomous mobile robots that scan built environments and compare real-time site installations against BIM design models, automatically identifying execution discrepancies.