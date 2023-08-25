Major General R.C. Padhi Joins IG Drones as Senior VP (R&D) as Company Expands into Defense and Security Applications
IG Drones, a pioneering force in the realm of unmanned aerial systems and technology, is delighted to announce the esteemed appointment of Major General Ramesh Chandra Padhi as the Senior Vice President (Research & Development). This strategic step coincides with IG Drones' ambitious plans to broaden its presence in defense and security applications, both within India and globally.
Major General Padhi, an esteemed veteran boasting more than four decades of experience, brings an extensive reservoir of expertise to the fore at IG Drones. His remarkable journey encompasses a diverse array of roles within the Indian Army, coupled with substantial leadership responsibilities within the Ministry of Science & Technology under the Government of India. Equipped with a foundation in Civil Engineering, supplemented by specialized combat engineering training, as well as a profound grasp of surveying, remote sensing, and geospatial technology, Major General Padhi's contributions have been instrumental in sculpting the contours of India's defense and technological panorama.
"We extend a warm welcome to Major General R.C. Padhi, who now assumes the role of Senior Vice President (R&D) at IG Drones," affirmed Bodhisattwa, the CEO and Founder of IG Drones. "His extensive expertise, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to innovation align seamlessly with our corporate mission of reshaping the boundaries of potential within unmanned systems and aerial technology. With IG Drones poised to embark on a fresh chapter of expansion, particularly within defense and security domains, Major General Padhi's strategic acumen holds the promise of guiding us towards even more profound achievements."
Assuming the position of Senior Vice President (R&D), Major General Padhi will spearhead the advancement and execution of state-of-the-art technologies, enhancing the repertoire of IG Drones' products. Leveraging his extensive network in defense and technology domains, he will undoubtedly serve as a linchpin in reinforcing collaborations and catalyzing innovation, addressing the distinctive requisites posed by defense and security applications.
"It is with great honor that I join the dynamic team at IG Drones," Major General R.C. Padhi conveyed. "The potential inherent in drones for defense and security is vast, and I am enthusiastic about my contribution to IG Drones' mission of pushing the frontiers of technology. Through a dedication to innovation, strategic expansion, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence, I hold firm confidence in our ability to chart novel pathways in securing our nation and nurturing global partnerships."
IG Drones remains resolute in its dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that drive progress and reshape industries. With Major General R.C. Padhi assuming a pivotal role, the company is poised to achieve significant milestones in defense and security applications, solidifying its standing as a pioneering force in unmanned aerial technology.
At the forefront of India's drone landscape, IG Drones stands as the premier purveyor of Enterprise Drone Solutions, commanding authority in surveying, mapping, and inspections as attested by industry luminaries. With resolute strides, IG Drones has formed dynamic alliances with multiple State Governments and spearheaded collaborations with over 100 colossal PSUs and MNCs, thus orchestrating the successful execution of an impressive portfolio of over 500 projects. Anchored by its headquarters in Delhi, IG Drones extends its reach through strategic branch offices situated in Mumbai , Ahmedabad , Kolkata , Guwahati , Bangalore and Bhubaneswar.
