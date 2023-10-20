Meta's Rajneesh Pours Substantial Investment into Indian Fintech Kugelblitz, Spearheading Lending Tech Transformation
New Delhi (India), October 19: In a landmark move that underscores the growing potential of India's fintech landscape, Kugelblitz Private Limited has secured a substantial investment from Rajneesh Mahajan, Meta's Director of Engineering. This strategic investment is set to propel Kugelblitz's fintech product, Graviton, into the forefront of the Indian financial technology sector.
Graviton is a game-changing fintech solution designed to simplify lending processes for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and money lenders in India. This comprehensive platform encompasses all aspects of lending, from loan management and origination to collections and reporting systems. Graviton's creation was spurred by the exponential growth of NBFCs in India, driven by the pressing need for financial inclusion.
Hardik Sarin, CEO, and Founder of Kugelblitz, expressed his gratitude for Rajneesh Mahajan's investment, stating, "This investment validates the potential of Graviton and underscores our team's dedication." He went on to emphasize the vast growth opportunities in India, primarily due to the limited adoption of technology among NBFCs and money lenders. Sarin believes that this funding will not only accelerate their expansion plans but also enhance Graviton's capabilities, positioning it as a frontrunner in the industry.
The investment by Rajneesh Mahajan, a tech industry veteran of Meta, Amazon and Microsoft,, signifies a major endorsement of Graviton's potential. It represents a significant stride towards reshaping India's fintech landscape, promising to disrupt the traditional lending processes that have long hindered financial progress. Graviton's Lending SaaS product equips NBFCs with digital tools to accelerate loan processing, reduce costs, and enhance accuracy. This efficiency enables NBFCs to expand their reach, particularly to underserved segments, fostering greater financial inclusion through technology-driven speed and effectiveness.
The investment by Rajneesh Mahajan in Kugelblitz Private Limited's Graviton is not just a financial transaction; it's a testament to the immense potential of Indian fintech. It signals a transformative phase for NBFCs and money lenders in India and underscores the importance of technological advancement in promoting financial inclusion. With Meta's Director's backing, Graviton is set to lead the charge towards a more inclusive and digitally empowered financial landscape in India.
