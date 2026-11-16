The evolving urban landscape of New Gurugram is creating opportunities for destinations that combine everyday conveniences with leisure and business activities. As emerging neighbourhoods attract more homebuyers and working professionals, demand for accessible lifestyle spaces continues to grow. Recognising this shift, SMARR Realty is developing four projects across Sectors 89 and 92, bringing together a diverse mix of stores, dining options, workplaces and recreational experiences. The upcoming portfolio includes Vista Corner, Vista Centre and Vista Avenue in Sector 89, alongside SMARR City Centre 92. Each development has been conceptualised to address different consumer requirements while contributing to the region's expanding urban infrastructure.

Sector 89: An Integrated Lifestyle Destination The three developments planned in Sector 89 are designed to function as a connected destination, offering visitors multiple experiences within a shared environment. Vista Corner, spread across approximately 6 lakh sq. ft., will feature a proposed 20,000 sq. ft. hypermarket, restaurants, an activity zone and a three-screen multiplex. By bringing essential purchases and recreational experiences together, the project aims to accommodate both regular visitors and families seeking weekend outings. Vista Centre, covering around 5.5 lakh sq. ft., will combine branded outlets and leisure spaces with premium offices on its upper floors. This arrangement could encourage activity throughout the day, with professionals accessing nearby dining establishments and visitors benefiting from a broader range of services.

Meanwhile, Vista Avenue, spanning approximately 7 lakh sq. ft., will accommodate stores, restaurants, recreational attractions and multi-level anchor outlets. A proposed hotel will introduce a hospitality component, potentially serving business travellers and visitors from surrounding areas. Together, the three properties are expected to create a complementary ecosystem where different activities support one another. Their combined offerings are intended to accommodate changing consumer preferences while providing businesses with access to a varied audience. Sector 92: A Destination for Everyday Convenience Another important addition to the developer's portfolio is SMARR City Centre 92, a high-street development planned across approximately 5 lakh sq. ft. The project will feature a proposed 48,000 sq. ft. D-Mart supermarket as its principal anchor. Its presence is expected to attract regular visitors seeking groceries and household essentials, creating opportunities for neighbouring businesses.

Alongside the supermarket, the development will include additional stores, multi-level anchor outlets and a three-screen multiplex. Planned basement parking will further support visitor convenience. By combining essential purchases with dining and leisure opportunities, the property aims to serve surrounding communities while offering businesses access to customers with different spending preferences. Connectivity and Urban Growth Shaping Demand The expansion of commercial real estate in developing neighbourhoods is closely connected to population growth, infrastructure improvements and changing lifestyle expectations. Gurugram has witnessed significant housing activity in recent years. During CY2025, the city recorded luxury housing launches valued at approximately ₹1.38 lakh crore across 23,809 units, reflecting the scale of investment in its property market.

The locations of these upcoming projects also provide access to important road networks, including Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48. These connections can improve accessibility for nearby residents, working professionals and visitors travelling from other parts of the city. However, the long-term performance of such destinations depends on more than location advantages. An appropriate mix of businesses, convenient access, effective management and alignment with local preferences can influence visitor frequency and overall viability. Bringing Different Experiences Together Modern mixed-use developments increasingly focus on accommodating several activities within a single destination. Rather than relying exclusively on conventional storefronts, developers are incorporating dining, cinemas, offices and hospitality to serve different audiences.

Large supermarkets can encourage frequent visits, while restaurants and multiplexes provide reasons for people to spend additional time at a property. Workplaces may generate weekday activity, and hotels can attract visitors beyond the immediate neighbourhood. This approach allows different components to complement one another, potentially supporting consistent engagement across various times of the day. For SMARR Realty, the upcoming projects represent an extension of its existing presence in property development and hospitality across Delhi-NCR. The emphasis is now on creating destinations that respond to the evolving requirements of businesses and consumers. As the surrounding neighbourhoods continue to develop, the success of these projects will depend on how effectively their planned offerings translate into accessible and functional spaces.

With distinct propositions across two emerging sectors, the developer's expansion reflects the growing importance of integrated destinations that combine daily conveniences, professional environments and leisure experiences within the region's changing urban landscape.