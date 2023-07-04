In the modern business landscape, customer centricity is key to successful operations. With the increasing popularity of digital channels, providing personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint has become the primary customer experience factor. Furthermore, delivering a seamless omnichannel experience is essential to ensuring consistent and frictionless engagement, addressing customer needs proactively to foster strong relationships.AI-powered tools and process automation have revolutionized customer engagement, resulting in personalized and proactive CX deliveries. The global artificial intelligence market is expected to grow significantly from its current value of around 100 billion USD to nearly two trillion USD by 2030. (Source: Statista)Elevating CX through Omind’s Innovative AI SolutionsOmind Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise automation solutions, assists brands in enhancing their capabilities to achieve better outcomes by integrating cutting-edge digital solutions with their core operations. Omind’s suite of digital solutions empowers enterprises to provide superior CX at every touchpoint of the customer journey, reducing manual effort on repetitive processes and improving accuracy through automation and customer-centricity.The digital solutions provider recently helped a fashion brand overcome challenges with determining customer expectations and understanding CX by effectively gathering customer feedback, insights, and sentiments across all social media platforms. With 90% of their customers active on social media, the client needed to monitor and analyze customer interactions to gain valuable insights and enhance customer service operations across non-voice channels.They deployed the Omnichannel CX management tool across the client’s social media accounts, which helped us collect analyzable data and reports, including demographics and customer sentiments. As a result, the client had access to actionable insights that streamlined their non-voice customer service on social media, routing incoming messages for quicker resolutions and improved customer satisfaction. As a result, the client experienced a 45% increase in first-contact resolution (FCR), a 40% reduction in average handling time (AHT), and achieved 90% automation in social media management.Omnichannel CX management tool – Revolutionizing Customer Service on Social MediaSocial media is a massive part of a brand’s CX practices. A positive customer experience on social media ensures customers feel valued and acknowledged, reduces obstacles, enhances effectiveness, and gives a personalized touch. Omind’s Omnichannel CX management tool gives accurate feedback from over 15+ social networking platforms about brand perception by customers, aiding businesses to minimize wait times and deliver swift responses through intelligent AI-driven Virtual Assistance & Chatbots, improving CSAT by at least 50%.Amal P.S., CEO of Omind Technologies, says, “Process automation is the key to maintaining and improving the efficiency of our Omnichannel CX management tool – a top-notch social listening platform that enables businesses to be omnipresent in today’s digital landscape. The tool revolutionizes how businesses gather, analyze, and utilize customer data from social platforms, bringing efficiency, accuracy, and time savings to the forefront.”“By harnessing the capabilities of our automated CX management tool, brands can eliminate manual errors, seamlessly collect valuable data-driven insights, and truly understand customer sentiments across various social media platforms. This intelligent integration empowers businesses to make informed decisions, deliver personalized experiences, and stay one step ahead in the dynamic world of customer-centricity,” he adds.Omind’s Omnichannel CX management tool helped a well-known home appliance brand overcome challenges by monitoring customer feedback and reviews across social channels and eCommerce websites. Despite a high investment, the client needed help to obtain accurate and comprehensive insights crucial for improving customer experience (CX). After using the Omnichannel CX management tool, the client could streamline the monitoring process through automation, capturing user feedback and reviews from all channels and compiling the data in one centralized location. This resulted in a significant 55% reduction in operation costs, a 25% increase in revenue, and a 35% improvement in average response time.With social media set to continue being more immersive in daily human life, the platform is set to become the primary destination for customers to air their voices and share their opinions and grievances. As a result, businesses have to track the customer’s voice and address customer challenges and grievances across communication channels to ensure improved customer-centricity. Omnichannel CX management tool ensures unprecedented access to customer feedback and opinions, empowering businesses to meet evolving customer expectations effectively. Improving interactions enhances accuracy, efficiency, and promptness, delivering optimal service. Adpating to changing customer expectations and delivering dynamic, customizable solutions will help businesses to gain a competitive edge and stay ahead.