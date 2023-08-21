BCCI to unveil India squad for Asia Cup at 1 PM today; what to expect

The much-anticipated announcement of India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan will occur today (August 21) around 1 PM in New Delhi. After meeting with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, the senior selection committee headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar would unveil the squad. Head coach Dravid or Rohit is also expected to be present during the India squad announcement at a press conference. However, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has not informed of any such press conference. Notably, the last time the chief selector held a press conference during a squad announcement was during the rein of Chetan Sharma.

Why is India's squad for Asia Cup making such big news?

With World Cup 2023 less than two months away, it is believed that the India squad for Asia Cup would be the template for the 50-over extravaganza, starting October 5. To test a few players, BCCI might announce a 17-member squad like Bangladesh and Nepal.

What is the deadline for the provisional squad for World Cup?

The deadline to announce the provisional squad for World Cup is September 5. While the last date to name the 15-member squad for ODI World Cup is September 28.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: What to expect

Shardul Thakur vs Prasidh Krishna

The selector would be fretting over the selection of an extra pacer, and the fight for the spot would be between bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and fit-again pacer Prasidh Krishna.

While Shardul, with 58 wickets, a half-century and a batting strike rate of 106-plus from 38 ODIs, is expected to get the nod for his happy knack of picking crucial wickets, a fit-again Prasidh will remain in team management's scheme of things.

It must be noted that Dravid had earmarked the lanky Bengaluru speedster back in 2021-22 as one who was supposed to play 50-over cricket for India regularly.

A lower back stress fracture did peg him back for close to a year, but he did look fit and hungry during the first two T20 Internationals against Ireland.

Is Hardik Pandya likely to be axed as India's vice-captain?

According to media reports, BCCI has not been happy with the way Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in T20Is. The selectors might appoint India's lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah as the deputy of Rohit Sharma for Asia Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul: Tough fitness call

The most significant bone of contention will be whether senior batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer got the nod for selection by NCA's sports science unit headed by Dr Nitin Patel. Both batters were desperate to prove their full fitness from thigh and back injuries as they regularly played practice games at NCA.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said last month that no players would be picked directly for World Cup.

Wicketkeepers' slot for Asia Cup and World Cup

Ishan Kishan could be India's first-choice wicket-keeper for the continental tournament, given the way he batted at the top during the West Indies ODIs. However, if Rahul (if he gets selected) proves his fitness as a wicketkeeper in the Asia Cup, his inclusion could solve India's middle-order problem ahead of the world cup. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's lacklustre performance in the recent past could prove detrimental for him.

India's number 4 conundrum

Shreyas Iyer had proved his mettle at the Number 4 spot before getting injured. But once again, how well he is recovered from injury could be the main point of discussion during the selector's meeting. If media reports have to be believed, the selectors could persist with Suryakumar Yadav, given player's ability to score quick runs against spinners.

