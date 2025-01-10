India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Will Suryakumar Yadav be picked for ODIs?
Should Bumrah be unavailable, Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to spearhead the pace attack, with Hardik Pandya offering support.
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Hardik set to return for the Men in Blue!
Despite not having played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup, Hardik Pandya has demonstrated his fitness during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The all-rounder consistently bowled 6-7 overs, sending a strong message to the selectors. Pandya remains a certain pick for the squad, even though Nitish Kumar Reddy has recently shown promising form.
India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who will open for India?
Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to be named as the opening trio, although it remains unclear whether Gill or Jaiswal will partner Rohit at the top. Based on recent form, Jaiswal may edge out Gill for the second opener position. With Virat Kohli confirmed at No. 3, it seems unlikely that Gill will bat lower in the order.
First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:05 AM IST