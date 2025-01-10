Business Standard

India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Will Suryakumar Yadav be picked for ODIs?

Should Bumrah be unavailable, Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to spearhead the pace attack, with Hardik Pandya offering support.

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Indian cricket team

With just 2 days left till the deadline for teams to submit their provisional squads for the Champions Trophy 2025, fans are eager to see which players get a spot in Team India's squad which will travel to the UAE in a quest for another ICC trophy this year. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar along with his committee have a tough task for themselves, picking the most suitable players for the 50-over tournament.  ALSO READ: Why South Africa is calling for boycott against Afghanistan cricket team?
 
Will SKY get a chance in ODIs?  While it is certain that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20 side for India, it will be interesting to see whether he gets to be a part of the ODi side or not. Surya was picked for the 2023 ODi World Cup and would hope that he is included in the setup for the Champions Trophy as well.  Bumrah and Shami's fitness under scrutiny
 
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were pivotal in India's flawless run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, but both are currently facing fitness concerns. Shami underwent ankle surgery in February 2024, yet his return has been postponed due to knee problems sustained while playing domestic cricket for Bengal.  If he makes it through the Vijay Hazare Trophy playoffs without any setbacks, he could present a solid case for selection. Bumrah's availability remains unclear, as the BCCI has not disclosed the details of the injury that kept him out of Australia's second innings in the fifth Test in Sydney.
 
Should Bumrah be unavailable, Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to spearhead the pace attack, with Hardik Pandya offering support. However, India may look to include one or two additional seam bowlers as backups, with options like Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Nitish Kumar Reddy being considered.
 
The expected selections in the squad are that of veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had performed well in the last ODI World Cup 2023 as well. This could also be the last time these two will be pairing up for an ICC tournament, making it that more special.
11:10 AM

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: KL Rahul not part of ENG series?

According to a PTI report, KL Rahul has decided to opt out of the white-ball series against England, meaning he will miss the upcoming matches. However, he is expected to be selected for the Champions Trophy, as he remains available for the tournament.
10:55 AM

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Hardik set to return for the Men in Blue!

Despite not having played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup, Hardik Pandya has demonstrated his fitness during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The all-rounder consistently bowled 6-7 overs, sending a strong message to the selectors. Pandya remains a certain pick for the squad, even though Nitish Kumar Reddy has recently shown promising form.

10:40 AM

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who will open for India?

Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to be named as the opening trio, although it remains unclear whether Gill or Jaiswal will partner Rohit at the top. Based on recent form, Jaiswal may edge out Gill for the second opener position. With Virat Kohli confirmed at No. 3, it seems unlikely that Gill will bat lower in the order.

10:24 AM

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Will Surya get a spot in ODIs?

All eyes will be on the final squad which will also tell us whether India's 360 degree man Suryakumar Yadav gets a spot in the mix or not. Having been picked in the squad for the ODi 2023 World Cup earlier, SKY will be expecting that his a player of his experience will be taken into consideration for the squad.
10:08 AM

India squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Team likely to be picked today!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the squad announcement for Team India ahead of the England white-ball series and Champions Trophy 2025. According to reports, the BCCI selection committee featuring Ajit Agarkar will be picking the T20 and ODI squads today itself which will give us a picture of how the Indian team would look like going into a major ICC tournament this year.
Topics : India cricket team BCCI India vs England ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

