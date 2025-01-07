India team announcement for ENG series live updates: Who will be Rohit's deputy in Champions Trophy?
India is all set to host England for 5 T20s and 3 ODIs starting January 22 in Kolkata
After a disappointing season with the red ball, the Indian cricket team is all set to shift its focus to white-ball cricket, starting with England’s tour of India for 5 T20s and 3 ODIs, beginning Wednesday, January 22. While England has already announced its squad for the India tour, the home team has yet to announce its own. The squad announcement for the men in blue will be crucial, as BCCI will likely field the same team in ODIs against England, which they will be fielding for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19.
The deadline for squad submission by ICC for the Champions Trophy is Saturday, January 12, for the provisional squad and February 13 for the final squad. Fans can expect BCCI to announce their squad in the coming days, or even by the end of the day today. However, before making the announcement, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee needs to answer multiple questions regarding the selection parameters, as India’s process of selecting superstar players has been under scrutiny in recent times.
Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to make the cut despite their recent dry run with the bat. Another name that fans can be more than sure of is Jasprit Bumrah. However, after his recent injury concerns during India’s Sydney Test against Australia, his selection will also be subject to fitness.
Why is India’s squad announcement for the England series much anticipated?
- India’s squad for the England ODIs is likely to be the same as their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.
- The name of Rohit Sharma’s deputy in white-ball cricket could be revealed.
- Hardik Pandya could make his return, allowing India to add more specialist bowlers to the squad.
- Shami could make his return if Bumrah is deemed unfit by BCCI.
- Siraj and Bumrah could be rested for the England series after a hectic season with the red ball.
- Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy could be up for his ODI debut after stellar outings in T20 and Test cricket.
11:36 AM
India squad announcement for IND vs ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Why does India need Bumrah in Champions Trophy?
Jasprit Bumrah has been a pivotal player for India, excelling in the ICC World Cup 2023 and ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with 20 and 15 wickets, respectively, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in both tournaments. His versatility as both an attacking and supporting bowler highlights his importance. If he misses the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, India will lose a key bowler and face a psychological setback, as no other Indian bowler currently matches his exceptional form.
11:20 AM
India squad announcement for IND vs ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Multiple returns up on the cards
As per media reports, BCCI is likely to consider Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.
11:05 AM
India squad announcement for IND vs ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Will BCCI announce squad today?
With the 2025 Champions Trophy and England tour of India right around the corner, the Ajit Agar-led BCCI selection committee are expected to make the squad announcement for both occasions by the end of the day today. But which 15 players will make the cut? Stay tuned to find out.
