AUS vs SCO LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Marsh opts to bowl; Starc, Hazlewood not playing
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates AUS vs SCO Playing 11: Either a win or a wash-out could help Scotland get over England in the points table and move to the Super 8
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia will take on Scotland at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Sunday morning.
The match would be nothing more than a proactive game for the Aussie, However, for Scotland, it has become a must-win now that England has beaten Namibia at the North Sound in Antigua. At 5 points from three games, even a wash-out would do it for the Scots as they will get a point and get ahead of England who are on five points as well.
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc
Scotland playing 11 probable: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
AUS vs SCO LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his Scotland counterpart Richie Berrington will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs SCO live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs SCO Live streaming
AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:33 AM
Australia vs Scotland LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
5:30 AM
Australia vs Scotland LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The much-awaited toss between Australia and Scotland will take place in moment. Stay Tuned
5:27 AM
Australia vs Scotland LIVE UPDATES
Starc and Hazlewood going through a fitness session on the outfield while the rest of the squad preparing for the match.
5:25 AM
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc
Scotland playing 11 probable: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
5:25 AM
Scotland scenario for Super 8 Qualification
Scotland need to win their match against to qualify for the Super 8 round. England and Scotland have five points each.
A washout of Australia vs Scotland match will also push the Scots in the Super 8
A washout of Australia vs Scotland match will also push the Scots in the Super 8
5:23 AM
Scotland squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear
5:18 AM
Australia's squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green
5:17 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Australia vs Scotland
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Australia vs Scotland match. A win for scotland means defending champions England are knocked out of the tournament
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 5:15 AM IST