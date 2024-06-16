In match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia will take on Scotland at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Sunday morning.

The match would be nothing more than a proactive game for the Aussie, However, for Scotland, it has become a must-win now that England has beaten Namibia at the North Sound in Antigua. At 5 points from three games, even a wash-out would do it for the Scots as they will get a point and get ahead of England who are on five points as well.

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11 prediction

Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Scotland playing 11 probable: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

AUS vs SCO LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his Scotland counterpart Richie Berrington will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs SCO live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs SCO Live streaming

AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here