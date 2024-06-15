In match 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

This match is under great threat of a wash-out as there are chances of rain and thunderstorms in the daytime in Broward County. However, there is no consequence involved with the game as India and the USA have already qualified for the Super 8 from this group. It is merely a practice game for the Indians before the main event.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Canada playing 11 probable: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

IND vs CAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Canada counterpart Saad Bin Zafar will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs the Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs CAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs CAN Live streaming

IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here