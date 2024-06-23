USA vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

England would be aiming to continue on their path of defending their T20 World Cup 2022 title by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 when they face the USA in their last match of the Super 8 stage at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. If they can win this game, they will enter the semi-final in all likelihood.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here



For the US, who have not won any game in the Super 8, it will be an opportunity to try and spring a surprise on the defending champions. For the US, who have not won any game in the Super 8, it will be an opportunity to try and spring a surprise on the defending champions.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs ENG Playing 11 prediction

USA playing 11 probable: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (captain), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk/Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here



USA vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between USA skipper Aaron Jones and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The coin flip between USA skipper Aaron Jones and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the USA (USA) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live HUSAi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The USA vs ENG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs ENG Live streaming

Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here



USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English. USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here