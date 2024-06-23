USA vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates USA vs ENG Playing 11: If England can win this game, they will enter the semi-final in all likelihood
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
England would be aiming to continue on their path of defending their T20 World Cup 2022 title by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 when they face the USA in their last match of the Super 8 stage at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. If they can win this game, they will enter the semi-final in all likelihood.
For the US, who have not won any game in the Super 8, it will be an opportunity to try and spring a surprise on the defending champions.
T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs ENG Playing 11 prediction
USA playing 11 probable: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (captain), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk/Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
USA vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between USA skipper Aaron Jones and his England counterpart Jos Buttler will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the USA (USA) vs England (ENG) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live HUSAi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The USA vs ENG live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, USA vs ENG Live streaming
USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
6:16 PM
USA vs England Live Updates: England's net run rate scenario for this game
Considering that West Indies beat South Africa in a Super Over and England beat the USA, in that case, three teams will finish on four points each. To surpass South Africa's net run rate, England must win by at least 9 runs or with five balls to spare. If that happens then England will go trough as second best team behind West Indies from this group to the semi-final.
6:03 PM
USA vs England Live Updates: What is the importance of this match?
The biggest importance of this match is that the result will give the exact clarity South Africa needs before its game against West Indies later tonight (Monday morning in IST). If there is an upset tonight and the USA beat England, then Proteas could go through to the semis even after losing and so could the West Indies.
5:52 PM
USA vs England Live Updates: Head-to-head record between the two teams
This will be the first-ever meeting of the senior teams of the two nations in a T20 international.
5:41 PM
USA vs England Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs England match in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 from the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates from this game.
First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 5:44 PM IST