RCB in IPL finals causes IPL advertising rates to rise by up to 10%

The advertising (ad) rate for the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has increased by up to 10 per cent compared to last year’s final. This rise is consistent with the trend observed during the previous IPL season.

Advertisers and media buyers say the steady increase in ad rates for the final is driven by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reaching the finals this year, drawing significant viewer attention owing to Virat Kohli’s presence and massive fan following.

Overall, six IPL matches are considered prime ad slots for advertisers — the first two and the last four. According to