Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Australia are set to take on Pakistan in the 2nd T20I encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground today after what was an exciting 1st T20I tie between the two sides.
The Aussies dominated Pakistan in the first T20I in Brisbane, which was a rain-affected 7-over match. Pakistan allowed 93 runs in seven overs and could only manage 64 runs in reply, with Australia taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
While Pakistan have shown resilience in ODIs in similar situations, bouncing back in T20Is will be more challenging.
Glenn Maxwell's return to form will surely have boosted Australia's confidence. On the other hand, Pakistan's inexperienced batting line-up has several issues to address before the next match.
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 Playing 11
Australia Playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis
Pakistan Playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The live toss for the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place at 1 PM IST.
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live telecast in India:
Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 match in India.
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live streaming in India:
Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match in India on its application and website.
Check full live updates of AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 here.
12:10 PM
AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan full squad
Pakistan squad for T20 series: Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
11:59 AM
AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Australia full squad
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson
11:51 AM
2nd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 International at iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
