Chhattisgarh govt plans to establish cricket academy in Nava Raipur

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to establish a state-of-the-art cricket academy in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital of the state, in a bid to boost cricket infrastructure and nurture talent.

The proposal was approved by the state cabinet last week, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. 7.96 acres of land in Nava Raipur's Sector 3 will be allotted to the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association for the academy. The total project cost has not been announced yet.

According to an official