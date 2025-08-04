Siraj's five-wicket haul seals historic win for India in nail-biting finish

On the final day of fifth Test, Mohammed Siraj delivered a match-winning performance with a five-wicket haul as India edged out England in a gripping contest, securing their narrowest-ever victory in terms of runs. The final blow came when Siraj uprooted Gus Atkinson’s off stump with a precise yorker, leaving the batter with no option but to attempt a desperate shot.
The moment marked a fitting culmination for Siraj, who celebrated with his trademark “Siuu” gesture. Despite the intensity of the contest, players from both sides exchanged handshakes in a show of mutual respect at the close of what will be remembered as one of the most tightly fought finishes in India’s Test cricket history. Fall of wickets on Day 5
|India 2nd Inning
|396-10 (88 ov) CRR:4.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Overton b JC Tongue
|118
|164
|14
|2
|71.95
|KL Rahul
|c J Root b JC Tongue
|7
|28
|1
|0
|25
|Sai Sudharsan
|lbw b G Atkinson
|11
|29
|1
|0
|37.93
|Akash Deep
|c G Atkinson b J Overton
|66
|94
|12
|0
|70.21
|Shubman Gill (C)
|lbw b G Atkinson
|11
|9
|2
|0
|122.22
|Karun Nair
|c JL Smith b G Atkinson
|17
|32
|3
|0
|53.13
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c H Brook b JC Tongue
|53
|77
|5
|0
|68.83
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|lbw b J Overton
|34
|46
|4
|0
|73.91
|Washington Sundar
|c Z Crawley b JC Tongue
|53
|46
|4
|4
|115.22
|Mohammed Siraj
|lbw b JC Tongue
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|26 (b 13, Ib 5, w 6, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|396 (10 wkts, 88 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|WD
|ECO
|Gus Atkinson
|27
|3
|127
|3
|0
|4.7
|Josh Tongue
|30
|4
|125
|5
|3
|4.17
|Jamie Overton
|22
|2
|98
|2
|2
|4.45
|Jacob Bethell
|4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|3.25
|Joe Root
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|England 1st Inning
|247-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:4.81
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c R Jadeja b MP Krishna
|64
|57
|14
|0
|112.28
|Ben Duckett
|c D Jurel b A Deep
|43
|38
|5
|2
|113.16
|Ollie Pope (C)
|lbw b M Siraj
|22
|44
|4
|0
|50
|Joe Root
|lbw b M Siraj
|29
|45
|6
|0
|64.44
|Harry Brook
|b M Siraj
|53
|64
|5
|1
|82.81
|Jacob Bethell
|lbw b M Siraj
|6
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|Jamie Smith (WK)
|c KL Rahul b MP Krishna
|8
|22
|1
|0
|36.36
|Jamie Overton
|lbw b MP Krishna
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gus Atkinson
|c A Deep b MP Krishna
|11
|16
|2
|0
|68.75
|Josh Tongue
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Woakes
|Absent hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|11 (b 6, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|247 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mohammed Siraj
|16.2
|1
|86
|4
|0
|5.27
|Akash Deep
|17
|0
|80
|1
|1
|4.71
|Prasidh Krishna
|16
|1
|62
|4
|2
|3.88
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|5.5
|India 1st Inning
|224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b G Atkinson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|14
|40
|1
|0
|35
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|38
|108
|6
|0
|35.19
|Shubman Gill (C)
|runout (G Atkinson)
|21
|35
|4
|0
|60
|Karun Nair
|lbw b JC Tongue
|57
|109
|8
|0
|52.29
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c H Brook b G Atkinson
|19
|40
|2
|0
|47.5
|Washington Sundar
|c J Overton b G Atkinson
|26
|55
|3
|0
|47.27
|Akash Deep
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|b G Atkinson
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|c JL Smith b G Atkinson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|14
|46
|1
|0
|0
|3.29
|Gus Atkinson
|21.4
|33
|5
|4
|1
|1.52
|Josh Tongue
|16
|57
|3
|0
|4
|3.56
|Jamie Overton
|16
|66
|0
|0
|2
|4.13
|Jacob Bethell
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
