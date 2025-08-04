Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

Woakes, whose injury left him with his left arm in a sling after fielding on Day One, was initially not expected to take further part in the match, but is now ready to bat in the crucial fifth Test

Chris Woakes after suffering injury vs India at Oval

Chris Woakes after suffering injury vs India at Oval

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

England and India face a tense final morning at The Oval, with the hosts needing just 35 more runs to win the match while India need four wickets to level the series. While it was expected that India needed just nine wickets to bowl out England due to Chris Woakes’ injury, despite sustaining a shoulder dislocation, Woakes has made himself available to bat on the final day of the fifth Test if necessary. The decision was confirmed on Sunday evening by English batter Joe Root in the post-day press conference. Root indicated that Woakes has shown a strong desire to contribute even in pain. According to Root, Woakes has been willing to take risks for the team and has gone beyond expectations in his commitment. 
 

Woakes prepares for final task in series

Woakes, whose injury left him with his left arm in a sling after fielding on Day One, was initially not expected to take further part in the match. However, he signalled his readiness late on Sunday by changing into his whites and practising batting one-handed in the nets. Root explained that Woakes was determined to be prepared for any scenario and had spent time working on his batting despite the injury. The captain noted that Woakes’ attitude reflected the resolve shown throughout a hard-fought series, referencing examples of other players playing through pain.

Root heaps praise on Woakes

Root did not confirm whether Woakes would bat right- or left-handed, acknowledging uncertainty about how he would approach the situation but making it clear that Woakes was prepared for either option depending on how his body felt in the morning. Speaking about the team’s mentality, Root mentioned Woakes’ willingness to help England in any way possible and highlighted that the priority would be getting the team over the line.

Uncertain future after further scans

Although Woakes is set to answer England’s call if required on the final morning, Root pointed out that the all-rounder remains in considerable pain and will have further medical examinations after the match. Team management has yet to confirm the exact nature of the injury, but Woakes is seen as unlikely to feature again this summer and may be a major doubt for the opening Ashes Test in late November.

Root praises players’ commitment to the sport

Root reflected on how several players have put themselves in harm’s way throughout the series, mentioning Woakes as the latest example. He suggested that such commitment has been characteristic of both sides across this closely contested Test series and that Woakes’ willingness to play in discomfort illustrates the lengths to which players are going in pursuit of a series victory.
 

More From This Section

WI vs PAK 3rd T20 full scorecard

West Indies vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS 3rd T20: Farah shines as PAK beat WI in 3rd T20 to win series 2-1

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

India's upcoming cricket tournaments and bilateral series

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

Will England chase down 374-run target today? Prediction here

IND vs ENG 5th Test win prediction: Who will emerge victorious at Oval?

KL Rahul

KL Rahul prepared non-stop for England Test series after IPL: Nayar

Topics : Cricket News India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon