England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill era begins today, Toss at 3 PM IST
ENG vs IND 1st Test LIVE UPDATES: England will feel confident at Headingley, a venue that has brought them success in recent times.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England vs India LIVE SCORE: England and India are set to face off in a five-match Test series, with the 1st Test beginning today at Headingley in Leeds. This marks the start of both teams' campaigns in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. With the series being a lengthy one, getting off to a strong start will be crucial for both sides. Check ENG vs IND 1st Test playing 11 LIVE UPDATES here
India will look to take advantage of England's weakened bowling unit, which has been hit by injuries. On the other hand, England will feel confident at Headingley, a venue that has brought them success in recent times. Notably, the last time these two teams played here in 2021, India suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 76 runs.
India begin a new chapter under recently appointed captain Shubman Gill, stepping into a transitional phase following the retirements of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. England, led by Ben Stokes, will aim to assert their dominance with an aggressive approach. While England boasts a formidable batting line-up, India's main strength lies in their bowling attack—setting the stage for a compelling battle between bat and ball.
ENG vs IND 1st Test playing 11 (probable)
India playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir
England vs India 1st Test Day 1 LIVE TOSS TIME: The toss between Indian captain Shubman Gill and England captain Ben Stokes will take place at 3 PM IST.
England vs India 1st Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 will be available on the Sony Sports network.
England vs India 1st Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming of the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
2:43 PM
England vs India LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 1: Sai Sudharshan handed maiden cap!
Sai Sudharshan is handed his maiden India Test cap ahead of the 1st Test match. The batter has been rewarded for his brilliant form in IPL for Gujarat Titans.
2:41 PM
England vs India LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 1: All clear for the toss at the moment!
The weather at headingley is clear for now with the toss all set to take place on time without any interruptions on the day.
2:29 PM
England vs India LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill era begins!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs India 1st Test Day 1 in headingley as Shubman Gill and co. begin their WTC cycle for 2025-27 begins today. Match toss to take place at 3 PM IST.
Topics : England cricket team India cricket team Test Cricket India vs England ICC World Test Championship
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:25 PM IST