England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: All eyes on Rahul-Pant; play resumes at 3:30 PM
3rd Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: On the final day of the match, India will need 135 more runs to win, while England will need six wickets to go 2-1 up in the series
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As Day 5 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, both teams will be aiming to take a 2-1 lead in the series as the match hangs in a 50-50 balance. India need 135 runs to win, and with batters like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar still in the mix, the visitors will feel confident, as 30-odd chip-ins from each of these players will be enough for them to cross the line.
On the other hand, the wicket at Lord’s, despite no grass, has been tricky since Day 1 for the batters. The way it behaved in the final hours of Day 4, the hosts will also fancy their chances of winning despite a modest total on the board. England will try to get two or three wickets in the first session while conceding minimal runs, and if they succeed, they will be frontrunners to take the lead in the series.
How the match has panned out so far
So far in the match, both teams have scored 387 runs in their first innings with a run rate of below 3.5, which is very unusual in this series where the first two matches were high-scoring affairs. However, such is the nature of the Lord's wicket — even without grass, it is proving tough for the batters to score aggressively. This was evident in the second innings as well, when England were bundled out for just 192, while India have already lost four wickets for 58 in the chase.
England vs India 3rd Test Day 4 highlights
India dominated Day 4 for the most part, as Washington Sundar’s four-wicket haul helped the visitors bundle England out for just 192. However, England fired back quickly, with Archer removing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over before Brydon Carse got the better of Karun Nair (14) and Shubman Gill (6). India tried to avoid further damage with nightwatchman Akash Deep, but he too failed to survive overnight and was clean bowled by Ben Stokes on what became the final ball of the day, as England pulled the game back somewhat in their favour.
India scorecard ahead of Day 5:
|India 2nd Inning
|58-4 (17.4 ov) CRR:3.28
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c JL Smith b J Archer
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|33
|47
|6
|0
|70.21
|Karun Nair
|lbw b B Carse
|14
|33
|1
|0
|42.42
|Shubman Gill (C)
|lbw b B Carse
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|Akash Deep
|b B Stokes
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 3, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|58 (4 wkts, 17.4 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|5
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2.2
|Jofra Archer
|4
|0
|18
|1
|0
|4.5
|Ben Stokes
|4.4
|0
|15
|1
|1
|3.21
|Brydon Carse
|4
|1
|11
|2
|0
|2.75
India vs England 3rd Test Day 5: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 5 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 3rd Test Day 5: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 5 live score and match updates here
3:25 PM
3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Heavy roller doing its work!
With the heavy roller coming on the pitch ahead of the day's play, it might affect the pitch as the cracks might open up later in the day after getting dry. Main goal for India is to get through the first hour.
3:14 PM
3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can Rishabh Pant guide India to victory?
Rishabh Pant is the main guy for Team India right now. If the wicketkeeper-batter gets going and takes the score above 100 with his attacking intent, India will be in the driving seat to bag the 3rd Test at Lord's
3:07 PM
3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
The key to success on this Lord's pitch lies in consistently hitting the 8-metre length, which Jasprit Bumrah exploited well with the new ball, unlike Jofra Archer, who bowled too full. Ben Stokes found that ideal length from the Nursery End, making him a good option to open the bowling there. At the Pavilion End, there was some swing on offer — evident from Brydon Carse’s spell — so sticking with Carse and Stokes as opening bowlers would be a sensible move. Meanwhile, spinner Shoaib Bashir was off the field, but his return could be crucial, especially with rough patches developing. For India, getting Bashir into the attack would signal a shift away from England’s seamers. The first hour of play is expected to be decisive.
2:55 PM
3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 5 actions of the third Test between England and India at Lord's. India stands 135 runs away from the win while England needs 6 wickets. Both teams have the chance to walk away with the win today, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:56 PM IST