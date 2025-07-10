England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: ENG win the toss, opt to bat first
The legendary Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is set to stage the third Test between England and India, with Day 1 kicking off today. In the match English skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finely poised at 1-1, both sides come into the clash with plenty at stake and strong momentum. India will take heart from their recent success against England, having won four of the last five Test meetings, including a memorable 151-run triumph at Lord’s in 2021.
The pitch at Lord’s is expected to be a classic green-top, offering plenty of seam and bounce early on, with overcast skies likely to assist swing bowlers. Batting could prove difficult in the opening session, placing a premium on technique and temperament.
All eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who enters the Test in sublime form following a double century and a hundred in the previous match. Jasprit Bumrah returns fresh and is expected to lead India’s pace attack, while Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round ability could prove crucial as conditions evolve through the game. For England, it is Jofra Archer who will return for to the fray after a long injury spell.
England vs India probable playing 11
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes
IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between England captain Ben Stokes and Indian captain Shubman Gill will take place at 3 PM IST.
3:20 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timings
The first ball of the third Test between India and England will be bowled at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
3:18 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Indian skipper at toss
Indian skipper Shubman Gill after the toss for the third Test said, "I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that (Edgbaston) wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting."
3:13 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ball selection in progress
Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep is selecting the balls for the match, which means they will be opening the attack for India.
3:08 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England playing 11 for the Test
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir
3:08 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India playing 11 for the Test
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
3:02 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England won the toss
England have won third toss in a row in the series but this time they have decided to bat first.
3:00 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway
Indian skipper Shubman Gill and English skipper Ben Stokes have made their way to the ground as the toss for the third Test between India and England is now underway.
2:55 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sachin to ring Lord's bell today
Indian cricket legend Sahin Tendulkar will be ringing the five bells of Lord's today to start the third Test between India and England. This will be the first time he will be doing this honour. Notably the series between India and England was renamed Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy before the start of the ongoing series.
2:50 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top run getters so far in the series
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|2
|4
|585
|146.25
|73.86
|63
|12
|2
|Jamie Smith
|2
|4
|356
|178
|86.2
|39
|11
|3
|Rishabh Pant
|2
|4
|342
|85.5
|81.82
|36
|13
|4
|Harry Brook
|2
|4
|280
|70
|74.07
|31
|3
|5
|KL Rahul
|2
|4
|236
|59
|54.25
|36
|0
|6
|Ben Duckett
|2
|4
|236
|59
|83.1
|35
|1
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2
|4
|220
|55
|73.58
|36
|1
|8
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|4
|194
|97
|62.58
|19
|3
|9
|Ollie Pope
|2
|4
|138
|34.5
|70.41
|19
|0
|10
|Joe Root
|2
|4
|109
|36.33
|53.43
|11
|0
|11
|Zak Crawley
|2
|4
|88
|22
|52.07
|11
|0
|12
|Ben Stokes
|2
|4
|86
|21.5
|48.59
|13
|0
|13
|Karun Nair
|2
|4
|77
|19.25
|50
|13
|0
|14
|Brydon Carse
|2
|4
|60
|20
|80
|9
|1
|15
|Washington Sundar
|1
|2
|54
|54
|49.09
|4
|2
2:47 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Grass removed
The grass that was visible on the wicket of Lord's ground till yesterday evening has been completly removed. The sun is also shining bright in London. This might be yet another batter's day out.
2:45 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings
The toss for the third Test between India at England at Lord's will take place at 3 PM IST, i.e., 15 minutes from now. Stay tuned to find out how India's playing 11 have shaped up for the match.
2:40 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players warming up
There hasn't been much visible activity from the Indian team, with only a few players in sight. While Harry Brook and Ollie Pope have gone for a net session behind the ground, Jasprit Bumrah has now emerged and is marking his run-up, which was expected. Meanwhile, Karun Nair has been quietly going through some shadow practice at both ends.
2:38 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's predicted playing 11
India Playing 11 (Probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
2:37 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England playing 11 for third Test
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir
2:33 PM
3rd Test Day 1 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs India 3rd Test match at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Stay tuned for latest updates...
