Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Cameron Green ruled out; Labuschagne called up for Perth ODI

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green ruled out; Labuschagne called up for Perth ODI

Green's absence is Australia's third change to the ODI squad. Josh Philippe replaces wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who has a calf injury, while Matthew Kuhnemann will feature in place of Adam Zampa

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia have been dealt yet another injury setback ahead of their ODI series against India, with all-rounder Cameron Green now ruled out due to side soreness. The 26-year-old’s injury has been described as low grade, and his omission is believed to be precautionary. Cricket Australia confirmed that Green felt discomfort during training earlier this week and will undergo a short rehabilitation period before returning for Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield match on October 28, as initially planned. Cricket Australia have announced Marnus Labuschagne as Green's replacement for the first ODI. 
 

Labuschagne returns after strong domestic form

In Green’s absence, Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled to the ODI squad for the Perth opener. The Queensland batter has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in the ongoing domestic season, including a dominant 159 against South Australia earlier this week. He had initially been left out of the touring squad after modest returns against South Africa in August but has forced his way back with sustained form.
 
Labuschagne, who also struck 130 against Victoria and 105 against Tasmania in the one-day format, is expected to slot directly into the playing XI. His recent performances have reportedly impressed selectors, with insiders suggesting that his return could also strengthen his case for a Test recall ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth next month.

Injury concerns mount for Australia

Green’s setback adds to Australia’s growing list of fitness concerns. Captain Pat Cummins continues his recovery from lumbar back stress and is uncertain for the first Test, while pacers Sean Abbott (hand) and Brendan Doggett (hamstring) remain sidelined. Jhye Richardson, recovering from shoulder surgery, recently bowled at full intensity during training but is yet to be cleared for match play.

Also Read

Virat Kohli and Rohit Shrama during India's practice session in Perth (L-R)

Ro-Ko is back! Key takeaways from India's first practice session in Perth

Australia women vs Bangladesh women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Rohit Sharma

Five times Rohit Sharma conquered Australia with unforgettable ODI innings

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's cryptic post on 'X' turns out to be a marketing gimmick

Rohit Shrama and Virat Kohli at Perth airport (L-R)

IND vs AUS: Team India, along with Rohit-Kohli, arrive in Perth for 1st ODI

 
Although Green’s issue is unrelated to the spinal surgery he underwent last October, the team is taking no chances. The all-rounder had recently made his bowling return in the Sheffield Shield, taking a wicket in his first over after a year-long recovery.

Australia reshuffle ahead of India series

Green’s absence is Australia’s third change to the ODI squad. Josh Philippe replaces wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who has a calf injury, while Matthew Kuhnemann will feature in place of Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for family reasons.
 
With Green sidelined, Matthew Renshaw could come into contention for the No. 4 slot, having averaged 50 with a strike rate above 100 in domestic one-dayers over recent seasons. The series opener in Perth is already drawing strong interest, with fewer than 3,500 tickets remaining, while the final ODI in Sydney is sold out, highlighting the anticipation for India’s arrival.

Australia’s updated ODI squad for first ODI vs India

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

More From This Section

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 reaches over 60 mn viewers in first 13 matches

Ishan Kishan batting vs Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season

Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

Pakistani spinners Noman Ali

Pakistan thrash World Test champions South Africa to go 1-0 up in series

England Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

India celebrating Commonwealth Bank Series 2008 win

How has India fared vs Australia in Down Under ODIs in the 21st century?

Topics : Cricket News Australia cricket team India cricket team Marnus Labuschagne

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon