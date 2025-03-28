Just not cricket: WPL's success is a rare break for Indian sportswomen

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by eight runs to win the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on March 15. The match at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium capped off a season of close contests and rising viewership, underscoring WPL’s stature as the premier platform for women’s cricket in India.

Launched in 2023, the WPL was a turning point for women's sport in India. With five franchise teams, record-breaking player bids and a media rights deal reportedly worth Rs 951 crore, the league marked both commercial viability and institutional backing for women's cricket.