WPL 2025 prize money: How much do Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians receive?

WPL 2025 prize money: How much do Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians receive?

The champions (DC or MI) of the Women's Premier League 2025 will receive Rs 6 Crore.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are competing in the final of the Women’s Premier League 2025, with both teams vying for the prestigious title. The victorious team will walk away with a substantial prize of Rs 6 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 3 crore. However, with the official prize money for this year not announced officially by BCCI, these are the amount that were awarded to the finalists last year.
 
In previous seasons, Mumbai Indians claimed the trophy in 2023, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2024. This year, it will be intriguing to see who secures the coveted trophy. Delhi Capitals, despite reaching the final twice, have yet to win the WPL title, making their quest for victory even more exciting. As both teams battle for supremacy, fans can expect an intense contest to decide who will take home the big prize this time. 
 

WPL 2025 prize money
Position Prize Money (INR)
Champions (Delhi Capitals/Mumbai Indians) Rs 6 Crore
Runners-up (Delhi Capitals/Mumbai Indians) Rs 3 Crore
 
Women's Premier League 2025: How much prize money is at stake?
 
The BCCI has yet to officially reveal the prize money for this season of WPL. However, in the previous year, the champions were awarded Rs 6 crore, while the runners-up received Rs 3 crore.
 
How much will the winner of WPL 2025 final take home?
 
The champions (DC or MI) of the WPL 2025 will receive Rs 6 Crore
 
How much money will the runners-up of WPL 2025 take home?
 
The team finishing at second place will earn Rs 3 Crore
 

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

