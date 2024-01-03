IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 1 PM IST
South Africa will look to clean sweep the Test series when they take on India in the second Test, starting today, at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India are trailing the two-match series 0-1 after losing the first game in three days. India might make one or two changes in their bowling department. Ravindra Jadeja would walk in straight into the playing 11 while it remains to be seen whether Prasidh Krishan will be dropped just after one game.
2nd Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11
India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan
South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
2nd Test India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's Dean Elgar will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
12:59 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Probable playing 11 of both sides
India playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa playing 11 probables: Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.
12:57 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What changes could we expect in both the sides?
Since South Africa will be missing Gerald Coetzee and Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj could find a way back into the playing 11 as the Proteas would not like to disturb their four pacers-strong bowling attack. Maharaj will be an add-on while Mulder can both bat and bowl.
India on the other hand could introduce Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar into the playing 11 in places of Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna.
12:53 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Head to Head in Tests
India and South Africa have played 43 Tests so far with the Proteas edging ahead by winning 18. India have won 15 and 10 have drawn. In South Africa, the two teams have played each other in 24 Tests and the home side has won 14. India have won only four while six have ended in a draw.
|Matches Played
|43
|IND Won
|15
|SA Won
|18
|Tied
|0
|Draw
|10
|First Played
|1992
|Last Played
|
2022
12:44 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma still hopeful about Prasidh Krishna
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is not ready to lose faith in Prasidh Krishna so soon. Ahead of the second Test, Rohit said that everybody gets nervous on their debut and it was one of those matches for Prasidh. However, he stated that the Indian team is not yet finalised.
Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
12:34 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What did Elgar say about the future of Test cricket?
Not mincing his words one bit, the outgoing Test skipper of South Africa said that the future as far as patronage of the game is concerned is in the hands of the administrators. However, as far as passion is concerned, he feels the younger guys are still passionate about playing the longest format.
Dean Elgar. Photo: PTI
12:29 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Dean Elgar playing his last game
12:20 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: What to expect from this game?
12:13 PM
India vs South Africa Live | 2nd Test, Day 1: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test from Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates on Day 1.
First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 12:14 PM IST