IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 1 PM IST

South Africa will look to clean sweep the Test series when they take on India in the second Test , starting today, at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India are trailing the two-match series 0-1 after losing the first game in three days. India might make one or two changes in their bowling department. Ravindra Jadeja would walk in straight into the playing 11 while it remains to be seen whether Prasidh Krishan will be dropped just after one game.

2nd Test: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing 11 probables: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

2nd Test India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's Dean Elgar will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa LIVE telecast

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.

IND vs SA LIVE streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day action at Disney+Hotstar.

