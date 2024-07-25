Business Standard
Sri Lanka names Nuwan Thushara's replacement for T20I series against India

Dilshan Madhushanka comes in as replacement after Nuwan Thushara gets ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India after picking up a finger injury at training.

Sri Lanka cricket team beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: X

Sri Lanka cricket team gets huge setback ahead of T20I series against India Photo: X

Press Trust of India Pallekele
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India after picking up a finger injury at training.
The 29-year-old injured his left thumb while fielding during a training session on Wednesday.
Although the injury was sustained on his non-bowling arm, it is severe enough to rule him out of the three T20Is, starting here on Saturday.
Fellow pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been named as replacement.
Thushara's injury is a severe setback for the hosts. The pacer had been in great form lately, finishing as the team's highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup last month.
He had scalped eight wickets in three outings at an economy of 5.62, with best figures of 4/18.
Thushara has become the second Lankan pacer to be ruled out of the series after Dushmantha Chameera was pulled out from the squad due to illness, with Asitha Fernando filling in for him.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

