IND vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

India vs the Netherlands Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Netherlands counterpart Scott Edwards will take place at 1:30 pm IST

India vs Netherlands playing 11. Photo: X

In today's (Sunday, November 11) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will take on the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands Playing 11


Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable

Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

India vs Netherlands Live TOSS: The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Netherlands counterpart Scott Edwards will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Netherlands

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NED

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs NED live score and match updates...

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

