BCCI announces India's squad for World Cup 2023; KL Rahul in, Chahal out

Hosts India on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023. The squad was announced by BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar. Rohit Sharma with lead the team with Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.

The squad has Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

With this, India has picked seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders for the ODI World Cup.

With this, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson have not found a place on the team. Moreover, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who are in Sri Lanka at the moment for the Asia Cup 2023, have also not been named in the World Cup squad.

Addressing the press conference, Sharma said that the form of players and, the challenge posed by the opposition team would dictate playing XI for the day.

To the players who have not been named on the list, he said, "Keep your chin up, be ready for the next opportunity."

(With agency inputs)