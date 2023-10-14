World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad under tight security cordon for IND vs PAK match

Security has been tightened in Ahmedabad and at the Narendra Modi Stadium in view of the India-Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday with the police heads of various units across Gujarat being on "alert mode" to keep a close watch on anti-social elements and sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

The match is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, between 2 pm and 10 pm.

More than 6,000 personnel of the Gujarat police force along with those of the National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among others, have been deployed in the city and at the stadium located in Motera area. Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay said during his media briefing on Friday that the overall security set-up has been divided into five key pillars - security for stadium and spectators, traffic and parking arrangement, security for the cricket teams, close watch on anti-social elements and making sure that no untoward incident takes place in the entire state. Various units of police across Gujarat have been instructed to remain on alert mode to keep a close watch on anti-social elements and sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident during and after the match, an official said. Different security agencies such as Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), city crime branch, and Special Operations Group (SOG) have been roped in to deal with anti-social elements and terrorists, he said. At the same time, the units of Gujarat police across the state have been directed to be on alert mode after 8 pm tomorrow, as the match ends at 10 pm on Saturday. State Reserve Police (SRP) units remain on "alert position" for a quick deployment in case of an emergency, officials said. Four senior IPS officers and 21 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officers have been deployed supervise and guide the personnel, they said.

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police G S Malik said though the city has never witnessed communal violence during cricket matches played in the city in the past 20 years, security forces were deployed in several communally-sensitive areas as a precautionary measure.

To respond to any chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies during the match, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF will also be deployed in the city. Earlier this week, the Ahmedabad crime branch arrested a man for allegedly sending an email threatening attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium. The accused had allegedly sent an email claiming that there will be a blast in the stadium. Last month, the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, unveiled on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium, into "World Terror Cup".

