After deflation of 18 months, LPG may witness retail inflation now

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is set to witness retail price inflation beginning April after a continuous fall in prices year-on-year for one and a half years till February, 2025.

However, its effect on overall inflation would be minimal as LPG (excluding conveyance) has just 1.29 per cent weight in the consumer price index (base 2012).

The government jacked up the price of a domestic LPG cylinder by ₹50 this week. Its impact on overall retail inflation may vary in the range of 0.07-0.12 per cent in four metros -- Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Since the retail prices of