Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / After deflation of 18 months, LPG may witness retail inflation now

After deflation of 18 months, LPG may witness retail inflation now

The retail price deflation in LPG (excl conveyance) was as high as over 24 per cent for each of the first five months of 2024-25

LPG cylinder, LPG
Premium

Since the retail prices of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) are more closely linked with market rates and are inching down, those would offset this hike in the inflation rate to some extent. (Photo: PTI)

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is set to witness retail price inflation beginning April after a continuous fall in prices year-on-year for one and a half years till February, 2025.
 
However, its effect on overall inflation would be minimal as LPG (excluding conveyance) has just 1.29 per cent weight in the consumer price index (base 2012).
 
The government jacked up the price of a domestic LPG cylinder by ₹50 this week. Its impact on overall retail inflation may vary in the range of 0.07-0.12 per cent in four metros -- Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.
 
Since the retail prices of
Topics : LPG retail inflation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon