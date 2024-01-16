As govt opens more areas for oil and gas exploration, ONGC reports new find

“One hopes the discoveries of ONGC will galvanise a better performance in the years ahead,” said Sumit Bose, a former independent director on the company’s board

ONGC, India’s bellwether oil and gas exploration company, has in the past couple of weeks reported major offshore discoveries. It reported ‘first oil’ production from the KG-DWN-98/2 block off the coast of Bay of Bengal. Days later it announced “two significant natural gas reserves” in the Mahanadi basin block in the Bay of Bengal.

Has spring come early for the state-owned company, or are the discoveries happenstance? In January this year, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry launched the nine round of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OLAP) for international bidders. As many as 28 blocks of approximately 1,36,596 sq km