Bold strokes: Domestic sales of Indian art double after pandemic

Statsguru: LPG price cut may reduce retail inflation rate by around 30 bps

India pushes for crypto, financial issues, MDB reform deals at G20 meet

Reservoir levels have seldom been this low in September, shows data

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

Art by three Indian masters, Tyeb Mehta, Francis Newton Souza and Sayed Haider Raza, reportedly sold for nearly Rs 200 crore at an auction around a week ago in Mumbai.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com